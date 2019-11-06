All signs pointed to a Warbington victory.
Dorothy Hubbard, quit calling it the Good Life City. Albany is one of the 10 worst places to live for its size in the U.S. Nothing will change in Albany for another four years. So sad.
Albany does not have a speeding problem on Gillionville Road. Gillionville is not on the campus of Albany State, so not only is there a question about having the jurisdiction to patrol that street but we don’t need rent-a-cops out there running a speed trap.
Incumbens — lying or leaning on something else morally binding necessary as duty or responsibility.
Will Geer: You live in the whitest neighborhood in metro Atlanta, and yet you want to tell us black folks down here how we should live our life? You talk about crime here, but didn’t you add to the crime stats in Johns Creek? Go back where you came from.
Reflecting on the Marietta-Warbington sign issue: They missed a great opportunity to take the high road and set an ethical example for everyone. Instead of complaining about it in the local media, they could have actually met face-to-face to discuss it. We don’t see respect in national politics, but they could have displayed it locally. Sad this didn’t apparently occur to either.
Do we still need a drug unit since the GBI will be taking over? Taxpayers want to know.
To the candidates who did not win the election: Thank you for offering yourselves to serve the people of this community. To those who do nothing but gripe about our elected officials: I didn’t see your name on the ballot.
News flash: Local guy is the pinup of the day on the “Shot, Beaten, Stabbed and Women-Beaters in Johns Creek” Facebook site. All of his followers are so proud.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for your coverage of the local election. We once had TV stations that kept us up to date, but not anymore. I was pleased to read your story about the results shortly after the polls closed.
In Sunday’s Herald article about the apartment complex in east Albany, City Manager Subadan states the affordable housing is for people like firefighters and school teachers. We all wish this would be the case. But in reality it will be filled with single, never-married women with three or four children with different fathers, unemployed, and on the welfare rolls, at working taxpayers’ expense.
Will Henry Mathis have to repay Bob Brooks for all the money he wasted trying to get him in office? And here I was thinking Mr. Brooks was a shrewd businessman.
Does Albany State campus police have the authority to give tickets to traffic on Gillionville Road?
It still shocks me that the people in Ward VI would vote for someone like Demetrius Young. He is one of those live-off-the-government people who has never contributed to this community.
Mr. Cole thinks Michelle Obama’s perspective may not be accurate because he hasn’t had her experiences. I haven’t shared her experiences either, but I can give my own examples of what she is saying. Talk honestly about issues of race with your neighbors, church members, and/or co-workers. I bet you will not.