Open letter of apology: To all those in the 1960s that endured our glass pack, cherry bomb mufflered Chevelles, Super Bees and Road Runners. Until recently I had no idea what a nuisance, disrespectful, lawless, dangerous, pain the a__ we were to every other human being on the planet.
With two young female UGA employees out at 3 a.m. in a UGA rented vehicle with two football players, drinking at a strip club and then racing, resulting in a wreck that killed one player and one employee, I was just wondering what a “recruiting analyst’s” job really is?
I would rather see Roger Marietta run for mayor on a pro-consolidation platform.
Drama queen Trump wants his sheep to protest him answering to an indictment. GOP law and order. What a joke.
Wow, so many biological men competing as women and winning. No, it ain’t so. Find a real problem to squawk about.
Knowledge is knowing it is a one-way street. Wisdom is knowing you are in Albany, Georgia, and being smart enough to look in both directions before you cross.
Jon Ossoff shows up for photo ops, that’s all he does.
The Democrats in San Francisco are going to ban natural gas appliances. How much dumber can the Democrats get? We haven’t seen it all yet, as Biden hasn’t put in his two bits. They all need lobotomies.
Anybody who would protest over a vile, soulless, criminal like Donald Trump finally getting his just rewards is a sad individual. Such people obviously don’t have the capacity to think for themselves. If you do decide to do so, here’s hoping you get locked up with him.
YT: Barney Frank just stated this week that rescinding that law had nothing to do with the SVB failure. Check your facts before squawking.
Someone check on Patriot. His mental state has deteriorated to the same level as the SMR who still thinks Trump is coming back. Republicans have been trampling civil rights for decades and still think the 2nd is the only amendment of the Constitution. MTG, Boebert, Gosar, Jordan ... and you call us radical? Get help, before it’s too late. Signed, Yours Truly
Biden should be giving Powell a medal. Spending trillions causes inflation and rising interest rates ... takes Economics 101.
Patriot, you’re joking right? Not even you can be that dumb, especially if you’re referring to the “video evidence” that known liar Tucker Carlson played on his show. Fake News Fox was just doing that to change the narrative from their admitted lies in the Dominion lawsuit. The Equality Man
I didn’t make it to the gym today. That makes five years in a row.
SMRs, are you going to pawn your AR-15 to send some money to Trump to help pay his bail bond? He will be requesting a donation on social media soon.
Let’s be honest, all you Trump sheep: You only follow this man so blindly because he gave you “permission” to let all your racist tendencies fly free. He is not someone to emulate; he’s someone to be embarrassed about.
If anyone is looking for Pat Riot, although I can’t imagine why they would be, he’s probably down at Mar-a-lago digging the Patriot moat.
