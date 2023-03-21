squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Open letter of apology: To all those in the 1960s that endured our glass pack, cherry bomb mufflered Chevelles, Super Bees and Road Runners. Until recently I had no idea what a nuisance, disrespectful, lawless, dangerous, pain the a__ we were to every other human being on the planet.

