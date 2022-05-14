squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It is a good thing that Phoebe as a hospital takes a position on abortion. However, it misses two points. First, it does not address the issue of prevention through education. Second, it misses the opportunity to support the right of a woman to choose how she will deal with pregnancy. The right to control what happens to a woman’s body is hers regardless of what the Supreme Court says.
On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first phone call. ... A few minutes later he received a call notifying him that his car’s warranty had expired.
China will break any deal or agreement without hesitation. China has increased coal production this year by 300 million tons, according to the Associated Press. Up 7% from last year. All the money and concessions spent negotiating for three years were a complete waste of everyone’s time. The Patriot
The reason the Albany Museum of Art plans to move downtown is to make the museum more convenient for people of south and east Albany. But commissioners from those areas say they don’t want culture, they want freebies for “their” people. Cultural wasteland.
How does it feel to know that most of our government representatives have others read bills up for votes for them? Mainly because they cannot read with enough comprehension to understand what the bill actually says? Most of them don’t care what it says, just who supports it and how they would profit from voting for or against it.
Don’t want to pay your student loan? Don’t get a loan. Don’t want your unborn baby? Don’t get pregnant.
Re-election running politician Bishop gets free front page again, flaunting $20K COVID check. He does not show the additional $5K accompanying that lost in fraud he (Congress) mismanaged. $500 billion in COVID fraud losses, all of which we, the taxpayer must repay. He gets the vote, we the debt, for the biggest financial disaster in U.S. Treasury history.
Need airline pilots? Reduce qualifications and less training. Need more nurses in health care? Colleges reduce qualifications and testing to get into nursing school. Need more cops? Hire many with criminal records. America is headed for disastrous future.
Riding down the road and saw a Stacey Abrams campaign sign in somebody’s yard and my first thought was, “Why?” Do these people want Georgia to be like New York and California with endless crimes that go unpunished? Abrams has nothing good to offer Georgia. Save Georgia from becoming a cesspool of high crime and high unemployment.
Why haven’t we heard from Warnock’s ex-wife lately?
Once upon a time, the FBI fought organized crime. Then the FBI became organized crime.
When are we going to see a sample primary ballot in the paper?
Those same groups of people that cry about women’s right to do what they want with their bodies is the same group that forced vaccines on Americans who were denied the right on what to do with their body. Bunch of hypocrites.
One of the ways to push everyone to the Green Dream of all-electric vehicles is to make gas too expensive an alternative.
