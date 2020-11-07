squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’m just curious: What part of “count every legal vote” constitutes fraud?
I know it is way too much to ask that the election winners not gloat and the election losers not cry fraud, but here’s hoping that we can move past this election and start taking care of things that matter, like the virus.
The Democrats lost several seats in the House as they were hoping to add more seats. Already they are worried about 2022.
This will not be a peaceful transition. Anyone who has ever had to pull a toddler out of Chucky Cheese knows this. That Masked Man
So, it’s the city that is supposed to take the lead in emergency situations? How will Chris Cohilas respond to this? He loves to jump out and announce that he’s “in control” when something happens, but it looks like those days are over. Hope that’s not too big a blow to your ego, Chris.
“What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.” — Donald Trump. “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — George Orwell.
I certainly hope that when I die, I don’t start voting Democrat.
If, as it appears, when all of this election mess is straightened out and Joe Biden becomes president, even the Trump worshipers will have to admit that there is a decent human being in the White House.
God helped us to get through eight years of Obama, and I know He will help us get through four years of Sleepy Joe.
Georgia is a red state. Something fishy has been going on with ballot counting.
It’s amazing that the whining over the election count is coming from states where Republican officials set up the system through which votes are registered and counted. Perhaps the leaders in those states have some adjustments to make.
The USA, the most powerful, technologically-advanced nation on the planet, capable of putting a man on the moon, cannot hold an honest, accurate, legal national election? What a global embarrassment. Shame on Congress and the states for their ineptness.
Unless you have lived in a big city up north, you will not get this. There is nothing that the Democratic political bosses will not do to control the outcome of elections in order to retain power. Included are all types of ballot corruption practices, many of which are beginning to surface at this time in Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago as well as in Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.
Unless the Supreme Court rules in the president’s favor, they will place a crook in the White House for the next term. And, if Pelosi has her way, the Democrats will somehow get rid of Biden and replace him with his vice president. Then the Democrats will look for someone to take her place. Do you think Biden is smart enough to figure this out?
The reason more minority groups than ever voted Republican is that they are politically ignorant and believed a con-man.
SMRs, if you want to run with the Big Dawgs on the Squawkbox you need to use valid intelligent sources of news. You can’t compete with information from Fox News and Rush Limbaugh; you will be ignored.
