Trish Zornio doesn’t need to call unvaccinated people “knuckleheads.” Her ignorance and arrogance are evident. She must not realize that many people have had COVID and have antibodies. Also, some are being advised by their doctors to avoid the vaccine because of health issues. She needs to get off her high horse and mind her own business.
Let’s see ... crime is way up, Congress is the biggest joke in the history of this country, a large portion of the country is melting because of climate change, Russia and China are rattling swords ... and these people who contribute to the Squawkbox are worried about the 2020 election and their worship of Trump? People, come back to earth.
Trump keeps his fake Christians in line by making sure they are afraid of something or someone.
Where do you people who think Biden is giving away all that “free money” think the money is coming from? I know none of it came from your pockets. It’s provided by the people who actually work for a living. And they’re tired of paying your way.
One again the right is skewing facts: The Democrats were not rounded up and shipped out to DC by anyone. They thwarted the Texas RINOs’ plan to further suppress voting by going to DC. And the GOP cannot have them arrested because they are out-of-state. Stop relying upon Fox News or Newsmax for accurate news.
A bunch of folks came into my neighborhood to pick up trash last week. They asked us to help keep the neighborhood clean. Why should we? That’s what we have people like you for. You pick up after me ... I kinda like that. Come on back when you’re ready to do some more.
People of Albany ... that gurgling noise you hear is this city, circling the drain for a final time.
The truth is that establishment Republicans know Trump is lying, and they are using it to raise funds but are afraid to say anything.
How dare any politician in Washington even suggest we need any kind of gun control. We have to have our guns or some group may come in and take our country over. If you’re worried about school shootings, arm the teachers and the students ... all of us need our guns.
I really enjoy going out to eat again, seeing shows and going to events in the city. Would you Trump worshipers please get vaccinated? Continuing to follow this loser is a cosmic joke.
Here is the good news for the Biden-voting Democrats: California has $5-a-gallon gas; Texas has $4-a-gallon gas. So get ready, Albany, it is coming. When it costs you $30 to $50 a week to drive to work, you can say that you gladly voted for Biden.
All these people complaining about President Biden’s stimulus plan are hypocrites when they accept even one penny of that funding. Saying they “worked for it” is a lie. They complain about everything his administration does; they should return their checks.
California wants to switch to electric cars as quickly as possible, even though they have trouble keeping their lights on now. Can you imagine what would happen when everyone came home from work (if they work) and plugged in so they could go to work the next day?
