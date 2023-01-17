The perfect nest for a career con man, wear the collar; trick as old as the hills. Squawker you say the congregation has forgiven his terrible sins. Now he is happy to go and sin again against you and yours. Stop the cycle and save your church. He is not worthy.
Classified documents for sale. Call the White House or Mar-a-Lago. That Vaccinated Man
Beautiful MLK Day Breakfast service at Mt. Zion Monday. Thank you H.E.A.R.T. for the good things you do in our community.
"And gradually, though no one remembers exactly how it happened, the unthinkable becomes tolerable. And then acceptable. And then legal. And then applaudable." Joni Eareckson Tada
Since APD got all those cameras in place, they do not do any actual policing anymore. I saw a guy make an illegal turn right in front of one of our men in blue the other day, and he didn't make an effort to go after the driver. They get all that money from questionable fines, so they pretty much just ride around, spending taxpayer money.
My favorite childhood memory was my back not hurting.
It's really sad that our young people today are learning little about the civil rights movement outside what their grandparents tell them. Allowing bitter memories to fade is not a good thing ... when we forget, they happen again.
On the back of her car window read that she worked 9-to-5, paid rent and utilities, and asked how she was free. Well, she is free not to work her job, pay her rent or utilities. She could find a spot underneath a bridge and hold a sign begging for food. Be thankful for what you've got.
If you never listen to Fox or Newsmax, please force yourself to listen for a week. You will learn much. Don’t be afraid to discover what is happening to our country at the hands of the Biden regime.
Racism, hatred, and divisiveness have been the gods of Confederate flag-flying, right-wing radicals since the 1960s and 1970s and have put America on the road to perdition. Not to mention their dishonesty, lies, and inability to handle the truth that leads to election loss denials and insurrection. The Equality Man
Schiff “is the biggest liar in Congress?” Have you been living under a rock? That distinction goes to George Santos.
Even more classified materials found in Biden's home? Anyone serving in the military caught in these circumstances would be immediately placed in the brig. No questions asked. Where is the justice? Hiding in money, power and position.
News flash: Mr. Trump is looking for a venue to speak at since he threw his hat into the political ring again. Let's hope Mayor Bo will invite him to speak at the Civic Center. (Make sure Trump's check clears first to pay for the utilities.) We know the Civic Center has a few open nights.
SMRs, provide one reference where Sen. Warnock and Rep. Bishop gave Lorenzo Heard $5 million. Also provide one reference where Warnock is profiting from the apartments. Your lies and hate are sickening but not surprising. Be careful though, because hate, like acid, sometimes does more damage to the container than the target. Signed, Yours Truly
