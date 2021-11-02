squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Some years ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s third-grade class was to have a play about famous composers. Young Arnold raised his hand and said, “I’ll be Bach.”
Yours truly, you probably have no concern or interest in what God’s word teaches, but Matthew 5:22 says that whoever calls someone a fool is in danger of hell fire.
Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich by promising to protect each from the other.
The Albany City Commission is interfering with evolution. The first law of evolution is natural selection, which is that stupid people tend to be thinned out of the herd. People too stupid to get vaccinated will have a higher death rate, and their genes will eventually disappear. Paying these people to get vaccinated decreases their opportunity to die as a consequence of their decision.
Here’s what amazes me about Republicans: They scream and shout about others’ “sins,” yet when their people do the same thing, they make excuses for them. Let’s all cut out the partisan politics and judge these people by their actions, not their affiliation.
Squawker: There is a difference between Herschel Walker and Jalen Johnson. Walker says he is a Republican. Johnson’s ad said he is neither Democrat nor Republican, yet he has the Democratic party working for him.
Way to go, Tom Seegmueller. Proud of you and for you.
Since the black “minority” in Albany vastly outnumbers the white “majority,” isn’t it time to flip roles and cater to the now white “minority?” More fair I would think.
Looks like Rock 103 is back messing up John Boy & Billy on Saturdays. Instead of the lazy option where they just chop off the end of the program, they chose the incompetent one by playing music and the show at the same time so you couldn’t understand either.
Interesting that someone says don’t vote based on race because you will be voting for someone who does not understand government. This is probably one of the same individuals that voted for a person who had no clue how to run a successful company, let alone a government. If the incumbents were effective, one would not have to wish for a time when “this city was great.”
Herschel Walker ... the Sarah Palin of Georgia politics. He’ll look good until people start asking him hard questions. Then he’ll talk about scoring touchdowns.
Why do the Democrats want a seat at the table in Georgia for drawing redistricting maps? How inclusive have they been, nationwide, on all sorts of policies with the Republicans? Sorry, Democrats. Sit this one out. Georgia is a red state. I hope they draw Sanford Bishop’s horribly gerrymandered district right out of existence.
Republicans talk about cheating to try and win elections. The dynamics of securing enough illegal votes to alter an election without being detected is too miniscule to measure. And these “cheating Democrats” would have had to do it in states like Georgia, which is, oddly, run by Republicans. No, the only person who tried to cheat their way to an election win was your hero, Trump. Didn’t work.
