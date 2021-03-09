squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If you haven’t read Phoebe’s Community Report 2020, I highly recommend reading it. You will be enlightened.
I prefer reading opinions from people in our community, and that’s why I always read columns by our elected officials, Will Thault, T Gamble and Carlton Fletcher. Reading opinions by syndicated columnists from large papers offers little insight that concerns me.
Then: Pornography was considered offensive. Now: Dr. Suess and Speedy Gonzales are considered offensive.
From his $14 million mansion and his snow-white privilege, Prince Harry defamed his royal upbringing. I wish I could trade places with him.
Instead of being less white or less black, how about we focus on being less stupid?
Favorite political cartoon of the day: Man standing in front of vending machine with sign that reads, “Test your stupidity. Insert $100 if you think the presidential election was rigged.” I need to install several of these machines in south Georgia. I’d make a fortune. That Masked Man
There is only one reason Georgia Republicans are seeking to pass laws like no Sunday voting to suppress the minority voting in Georgia. Racism — pure and simple.
President Biden needs to stop playing games. He is stuffing America with illegals and putting them first before Americans. He needs to learn what “Americans First” means. Only then would he be considered a good president.
I know facts are a hard thing for many SMRs. They would rather believe conspiracy theories or the lies of the former president. One fact-deprived SMR tried to claim that four metro Atlanta counties turned blue and those counties, along with other “specks of blue,” sent Warnock and Ossoff to office. One of those “specks” was Dougherty County. From blue Dougherty County, Signed, Yours Truly
Squawker, complaints of sexual harassment against N.Y. Gov. Cuomo are by his state employees. But Trump’s sexual comments happened when he was a private citizen, and there is no allegation of inappropriate behavior against his employees. So don’t try to defend Cuomo by inserting Trump’s name.
The Democrats are focusing on a non-existent threat in D.C., but ignoring the real threat and crisis at the southern border.
How hilarious is it to have these Trump worshipers complain about things Biden or Cuomo are doing, given the sleazy and un-American actions of their god? Did y’all’s “Christianity” kick back in when the orange one got his behind whipped in the election?
Billy and the bobbleheads hosed Mike Sistrunk. It’s going to come back and bite them in the rear.
Those depressed and missing the absence of Trump tweeting chaos think reasonable thoughts and actions will lead to destruction. They should seek mental health services.
Biden calls governors who open their states for business and end mask mandates Neanderthals. So what would you call an administration that opens detention centers for illegal immigrants to pre-COVID occupancy levels, releases COVID-infected illegals to travel anywhere in the country they want, and still insists that we don’t have a crisis at the border?
