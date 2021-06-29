squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If one does not wonder why this small group of people in Albany wants to get their hands on this COVID relief money and not build a new sewer system, it is very simple. They want to line their pockets with this money. No other reason whatsoever.
I agree with the squawker ... Tripp Mprgan got rid of the Queen Bee station to line his pocket with a few dollars and cared not one bit for the person doing the work at the station (Tara Dyer) and all those other people who played the music on-air for no pay. I will never set foot in any of his businesses again.
Someone asked me how we in Ward VI can elect such a poor excuse for a commissioner, a man who has lived off the government his whole life, never holding a decent job. I just say, “Who better to represent the people in Ward VI?”
It looks like we need three bathrooms in every location: male, female and other. If you do not identify with your birth gender, you should use the “other” bathroom. Problem solved.
Express, I hope your service is better than your trash containers. They are not durable at all to withstand household trash. Cheaply constructed.
If Queen Bee had stuck with one format it would have been just like every other boring station on the air. We loved it because it was different and played all types of songs, genres and formats. It’s a shame Albany never supports anything different. I’m 70 years old and I for one will really miss Queen Bee.
Spencer Lee has been a constant with the Dougherty County government and one of this community’s true leaders. He deserves to step away while he still has his health and can enjoy his life. Thank you, Mr. Lee, for all you’ve done for Albany and southwest Georgia.
Great photos from the Liberty show. I was there but way in the back. I loved the music, but seeing the photos adds another dimension. Way to go, Mike Keeley.
I hope Darrell Sabbs is not running the RACE to Learn summer program in Dougherty County.
There are some members of the Albany Commission who have some serious skeletons in their closets. Maybe it’s time to clean out some closets.
Thank you, Spencer Lee for your service to this community. You did your job as you should, without favor to any party or special interest group. If others had done their jobs as well, we’d be a lot better off.
So Democratic Congressional leaders can kneel in the halls of Congress for about 9 minutes, for the death of George Floyd, a habitual criminal. I have never seen them kneel for a fallen police officer, or for a fallen soldier. American values have gone upside down.
Ms. Sonya at the photo lab of Walgreen on Dawson Road, thank you so much for offering your professional talent to help me to save an old picture that I needed. You rock.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna denies that he assaulted his wife despite videos and police witnessing him throwing his wife against the wall. It appears his wife if playing alongside her husband saying nothing happened. There are 60 million reasons why they will try to avoid these charges ... $60 million reasons, that is.

