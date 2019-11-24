I agree with your Sunday editorial conclusion that the House will impeach Trump but the Senate will not remove him from office. The impeachment will backfire on Democrats, and Trump will easily win in 2020. Impeachment is successful in removing the POTUS only when it is bipartisan.
I hear that train a comin', It's rollin' round the bend. Gonna pick up Mrs. Clinton. And take her to the pen. They'll have her coronation. Make her cell block queen. Well it's Hillary for prison ... two thousand and sixteen. They've got a bright orange pant suit, It's hangin' on the wall ...
I've said it before, and now with the article in Sunday's Herald, I'm justified in saying it again: As far as entertainment goes, Spectra is the best thing to happen in Albany in quite some time. Very interesting and well-written article.
Former Commissioner Dorough should explain why he pushed through a big raise for city commissioners while he was in office.
As a Lee County resident, I see Mayor Jim Quinn is showing his true colors with the negative ads in the media and the sleazy county voter form mailings. What next, campaign sign stealing ? I voted for Quinn last time, but I'll vote for his opponent this go-round. Let's show them we've had enough dirty politics, regardless of where they live.
The failure of the civic center to provide revenue and quality entertainment in years past is due to the ineptitude of the previous director. She was given the job primarily due to the color of her skin over several more qualified applicants.
Squawker doesn't need to worry about whether someone passed grammar school, they need to worry about passing Pre-K.
The Salvation Army has done some amazing, selfless things for Albany in its 100 years, and the current managers of the local post, the Sullivans, are wonderful people who truly are doing God's work.
After reading the Saturday and Sunday squawks, I am convinced the anti-Trump squawkers are mentally losing it. They need professional counseling, or perhaps a visit to the funny farm.
Fletcher, while I agree with much of what you said in your column, I take exception to your reference of the president as an a--ho--. In fact, I think this is one of those "takes one to know one" cases.
It has been some time ago, but didn't Bo Dorough vote for his own pay raise back in 2007 and didn't he vote for his relative's rezonings on several occasions?
Every other day in Albany, I see and smell smoke that's a result of trash being burned, and some of us are dealing with health issues. Tighten up, city of Albany.
Carlton Fletcher, I think you hit on the perfect word for our current crop of clown politicians in Washington: Gutless.
True words from Friday's squawker about so many food drives. Food stamps, free rent, reduced power bills, plus a check every month for young and healthy folks that won't work. And what is Albany's answer? More low-income apartments in east Albany and next to Westover High School. These apartments are nothing but incubators for another generation of the same.
Be smart, folks, vote for Bo Dorough.