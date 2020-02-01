The reason I only burglarize the homes of the wealthy is because I believe the redistribution of wealth is in the public interest. Therefore, I cannot be convicted.
I thought the dryer made my clothes shrink. Turns out it was the refrigerator.
So now, Mr. DA, what happens to those folks that paid to have tickets fixed in return for cash? That is bribery, isn’t it?
If Hillary had done what King Trump has done, all the right-wingers would have bought all the rope at Lowe’s and drove to Washington to try to hang her.
I love the new radio station, but I hope they get their technical problems sorted out soon. It’s distracting to have the station cut out in the middle of a great song.
Carlton, your Moma was correct, “You are special.” Let’s expound on the bologna sandwich concept. Instead of bread, place one or two slices of bologna on a baking sheet; place a large ice cream scoop of homemade mashed potatoes in the center of the meat and sprinkle with cheddar or Jack cheese. Broil until cheese melts and the bologna curls. A favorite recipe used frequently in the Dougherty County School lunch program. And, yes, that was many years ago, but the memory lingers. Enjoyed this article.
It was amazing that right before Brett Kavanaugh was to be sworn in, these fake allegations of sexual misconduct came up out of nowhere. Just as convenient, a leaked manuscript of John Bolton’s book comes up just as Trump’s defense lawyers are about to state their case. I suspect foul play by the Democrats.
Jerry Falwell Jr.’s priorities and agenda are not about promoting Christian values.
Another SMR (small-minded Republican) squawk aimed at yours truly. This one calls me delusional for thinking I’m smarter than Republicans, says that I must be living in a fantasy world, and claims Obama never did anything for the country. First, I do live in the fantasy world that is Albany. Secondly, I ask what shape the country was in after eight years of George Bush? Obama left this country in much better shape than he found it. I don’t claim to be smarter than all Republicans, just the ones who post on this page.
I’ve heard more new songs on the new radio station in three days than I’d heard at pretty much any time in my life. They use the classic songs right, don’t overuse them.
I met Jon Howard many years ago at a meeting regarding property taxes, and even though I wasn’t in his district he answered some of my questions and was very kind.
24/7 Wall Street reports that Albany is one of three Georgia cities ranked among the highest in the country in terms of population loss due to migration over a seven-year period from 2010 to 2017. Albany lost 10,964 people to migration during this period and overall population in Albany dropped by 6,066 people.
New record, thanks squawker. Only two fact-filled response squawks needed before you’re worried and crying about the truth, your messiah and Obama’s 0-for-8 record of success.
James Woods has done an extremely good job as Dawson city manager; we need to keep him in this position to help Dawson improve.
