Wackapedia: Christian nationalist — n. oxymoron: Christians are “sojourners,” citizens of one kingdom, whose king is Jesus, with citizen rights and responsibilities under the U.S. constitution. They: worship one God, minister to all people, testify to the love of God, obey authority as ordained by God and foster peace to the extent it depends on them.
Amen, Squawker. How dare we as a country force our military personnel to live in slums and struggle to survive while do-nothings live in luxury on our taxes. Our Congress needs to do something now.
Everyone has the right to be a little stupid; folks in the Squawkbox tend to abuse it.
Outgoing chairman, vested county employee, raises property taxes to raise his retirement pay? Incoming chair, closeted Republican who doesn’t cotton gays? Did Lee County annex Dougherty County?
There are famous lyrics just perfect for the Democratic Liberals running for public office: “If you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao, you ain’t gonna make it with anyone anyhow.” Happy 80th, Paul M. The Patriot.
We won’t change the minds of trump supporters with facts, logic or decency. If they could be influenced by those things, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters. But we outnumber them, and we can show up to vote in this election and every other one from now on. Vote blue. The Equality Man
So in the worst of economic times, Dougherty County decides to raise our property taxes, in the county that already has the highest taxes in the state. Vote them all out and elect people that have fiscal ability. It’s not a bottomless pit, people. Time to put a stop to the reckless spending.
Squawker, most of the people in Albany don’t vote for who a news anchor tells them to. They have preachers for that.
The Big Oil Companies have raised gas prices and Gov. Kemp is bringing another electric car manufacturing company into the state. This is a transition to force us all to start buying electric cars.
Reading Yours Truly’s comments is like reading the comic strips: All jokes and no reality. All true in his own mind.
I just saw the latest Herschel Walker TV ad. Apparently he has decided that he will never support a spending bill unless all the money comes to Georgia. How does he plan to convince the 98 other senators not to take the same position? He gives stupid a bad name.
May God bless and protect Paulie D. He’s a really good guy, and he deserves our support.
To them we have coddled, paid, excused, praised, worshipped, empowered, elevated, bowed and surrendered: The nation, now broke, divided, disillusioned, without solutions, will or direction, remains enslaved to their whims, perversities, policies and demands. Feeding the irresponsible, not one school gets built ... bridge, factory, home or national asset.
Yes, by all means, let’s put Herschel Walker in the Senate. ... He can join the likes of MTG and others that everyone else ignores. Just another embarrassment for the Peach State.
If Abrams becomes governor of Georgia, I am moving to Iran. I will be under better rule.
