squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Demetrius Young’s actions at the latest commission meeting show what kind of lousy commissioner — and person — he is. It’s a shame that Jon Howard now has apparently drank from the same Kool-Aid and appears to be on the path of destroying his legacy.
To the SMR mad at Carlton for being neutral: What he is really mad about is that the editor of a southern newspaper doesn’t spout lies like Fake News Fox. What he is really mad about is Trump lost and Georgia is trending blue. SMR, you showed you’re a racist by calling Ilhan Omar a terrorist because she is Muslim. Should we refer to whites as terrorists because of the KKK? Signed, Yours Truly
In President Eisenhower’s 1954 speech about the new Polio vaccine, he said, “With the combined efforts of all, the Salk vaccine will be made available for our children in a manner in keeping with our highest traditions of cooperative national action.” Why can’t we follow this example with COVID?
Paula Deen is still cooking, and Matt Lauer is toast.
Whether the management’s child attends Lee or any other school, the point is the decision to not support the schools in the county where you earn your revenues. This is especially true when there is more than enough to share. BTW, we’ve already doubled your 10 in the decision to wait until the announcement of Dougherty County schools prior to our continued patronage of Eggs Up.
You people just mad because Commissioner Young speaks up for us. He’s going to get us what’s rightfully ours.
To the parents on Goose Hollow Road: Your loser kids are drinking cases of beer and vandalizing the tree gator on my property. I have the evidence and am sending it to the police for fingerprints.
I read that 4,153,237 people got married last year. Not to cause any trouble, but shouldn’t that be an even number?
Ho hum, Carlton, another week, another hatchet job on Republicans. Yawn, what’s new? The Dems have many more clowns and crooks, but you never seem to get around to calling out any of them. Guess that wouldn’t set too well with your fanny-kissing sycophants, huh? A real journalist could find plenty to go around on both parties.
To the squawkers who loves Westover and criticized an engaged parent for sending his kids to private school, I forgot to mention I wanted my kids to speak proper English. I don’t see many Westover “graduates” or ASU “graduates” who can do that very well.
Yours Truly, from everything thing I read and hear, Joe Biden has accomplished nothing good of any significance since being elected. Since you are a die-hard Biden supporter, please enlighten us as to what Biden has done for the good of our great country. Truth only, please.
Crime does seem to be rising all over. When Trump was in office, crime was more contained at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Look at all the resignations for wrongdoing and no prosecutions. Yet.
Fletcher, Gov. Kemp did not point his gun at that boy in the ad. He merely held it up to show what a real man he is, something you know nothing about. You probably don’t even own a gun and would be scared to shoot one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.