Harsher sentences for anyone caught dealing heroin or meth.
So you help a honey bee club get fresh leadership and that very leadership kicks you out at the end of the year?
I guess Perdue was raised differently. Instead of condemning Trump’s attempt to shake down Secretary of State Raffensperger “to find 11,800 votes” to overthrow the Georgia election, Perdue chose to call it “disgusting” that the secretary recorded the conversation.
We’re agreed on one thing, Fletcher: Georgia is scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to candidates for the U.S. Senate. Oh, for the days of Sam Nunn and others like him.
To the thieves that are stealing our Perdue-Kelly signs: We are missing about a dozen signs on two roads. I’m not here to call anyone low class, just no class at all. I’m ashamed you live here in Albany.
Mrs. Subadan and/or commissioners, will you please do something about Recreation and Parks having youth basketball or any other sports at this time when the COVID-19 numbers are raising up again? Even the Dougherty County School System is going virtually because of the numbers. Please help keep our youths safe as well.
The U.S. Treasury Department can afford to approve $450-a-week stimulus checks for eight months for every unemployed and working taxpayer, and it still would be less than the cost of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts they approved that help millionaires/billionaires more than the working class. But Mitch McConnell and his Senate says taxpayers in bread lines don’t deserve taxpayer money.
Totally agree, Scott Steiner is the right man at the right place at the right time. But why does he continue to tolerate all of the overweight Phoebe employees?
Hey SMRs, if those crybaby right-wingers in Congress try to delay the Electoral College vote until after Jan. 20, guess what: “Speaker Nancy” will become president. Review the Constitution.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for running the story on the hunt for Ollie. I was so happy to read of the happy ending. Congrats on finding your lost baby.
Donald Trump and his cronies are trying to usurp the U.S. Constitution and overturn the legitimate election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And the right calls Warnock and Ossoff radical?
Squawker, you first need to ask: How can the President of the United States have a campaign rally at the White House and it’s the taxpayer house? Stop looking for excuses to not vote for a person. Just vote for your choice. Your vote only counts once.
How sad is it that several elected officials object to the working class receiving help in the form of a “survivor check?” And sadder still that some voters will vote against their own interest.
Rev. Warnock loves to talk about his father the veteran. He also likes to talk about being raised in public housing and being one of 12 children. so what he is really saying is his father chose to have 12 children, could not afford to have 12 children and had to have public housing to have a shelter over their heads. I am sure he also had to depend on other means of welfare such as food stamps, etc.
