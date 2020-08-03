squawkbox@albanyherald.com
In this era of “fairness” and “social justice,” what is your fair share of something that someone else worked for?
I still keep asking myself, how did we end up with this “man?” Then I remember the R’s: religion, riches, racism, rifles, Rust Belt and Russia.
It’s hard to believe that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are really Americans. The negative rhetoric they constantly spew forth about our country, military and law enforcement is disgustingly treasonous. Someone please get them a ticket to Havana. Maybe they will be happy there.
Byron York thinks “Biden’s too old to be president.” Well, Trump at 74 is no spring chicken. And all the crazy conspiracies Trump has used to distract lately just makes his mental status highly questionable. The last thing Trump should do is to slam Biden as not being as vigorous as he once was. What person in his 70s is? York concludes that “Biden does not appear to be ready to tackle the world’s toughest job until 78.“ Well, we already know Trump isn’t.
Why is Joe Biden afraid to debate President Trump?
Thank you, David Maschke, for rattling their cage and keeping the Commissioners and Subadan honest.
We used to go to professional sports events for entertainment and appreciate the talent. Now we go to get a political lecture. Count me out.
The Dougherty County School System finally admits it can’t trust the parents and students to follow the rules and would place too many folks at risk if they opened the schools. Better to have the sham of a virtual learning situation than a bunch of sick and dying folks. Really says a lot about some of the county residents.
To football players: I only kneel for Jehovah. Semper Fidelis
These little towns need their hospitals. They shouldn’t have to go 50 or 100 miles. Keep Patterson Hospital open. Phoebe, like the public school system, cannot fathom that consolidation only works on paper; in reality consolidation is a massive failure. All that will be accomplished is that the red ink will be shifted from Cuthbert to Phoebe, Albany.
Nobody ever worried about Westover High School having a dreary environment because of lack of windows. If students have survived that environment for 50 years, folks will survive working in the Pace building on Jefferson.
Every time I see the decorated coroner’s car going down the street, I get so confused. Can’t decide if it is a coroner’s car or the termite man’s car. By the way, did the county taxpayer pay for the paint job to have a decorated coroner’s car?
Why can’t the city and county use the Civic Center for meetings? There is plenty of space for social distancing and masks would be required. The city owns it: Why not use it for something besides a white elephant?
Clinton appears to have made trips to Epstein’s island. Slick Willy denies it, and I almost know better. I think he went down there to discuss the weather though. We all know what that Democrat went there for. It wasn’t for a weather report. It would be sweet justice for him and Hillary to end up wearing orange jump suits.
