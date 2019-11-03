squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
I’ve reached a point where I wish there was a third candidate to vote for in the Ward IV race. Both Roger and Chad feel they have to get in the last word.
Carlton, the article written about when Tommy Coleman was mayor was well-written. Although I disagreed with some of Tommy’s comments, some were actually funny, which is not a side I often see of Tommy.
To all those who believe in climate change, here is what Genesis 8:22 says: “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night shall not cease.”
Surprised Mayor Hubbard and Commissioner Marietta took money from a city vendor. I thought they have more integrity than to do this.
We want to know why Worth County cheerleaders sound like they’re on a step team? Did they take cheering to a whole new level?
Both city and county elected officials should have limited terms of office, i.e. two consecutive terms, stay out a term, then then run again if desired. Multiple consecutive terms create a stale attitude and complacency.
While watching the ASU-Morehouse football game highlights, I noticed the stands were totally empty on one side of the field. I guess that is just the way it is at ASU: all talk, no show.
I am voting against mudslinging and negative campaigning. It has gotten unbelievable.
One thing has become obvious through campaigning for this municipal election: Bo Dorough and Leroy Smith are the two most qualified candidates. Now it’s up to Albany voters.
The economy is slowing down. Manufacturing jobs are not being created.
6,603 handgun murders, but it is the rifles the media is holding out as a major problem. How about we discuss motor vehicles? The deaths caused by DWIs, distracted driving, incompetent unlicensed drivers, those that should no longer be driving, and those suicides that pass for single-vehicle crashes?
We need less government, not more.
In an article the other day, Mayor Hubbard said, “I voted against putting the Utilities Authority under the city because at that time I didn’t understand what it involved.” By then she had been at the table for eight years: first as a city commissioner then as mayor. How could she possibly have not understood what “putting the Utilities Authority under the city” meant after eight years in Albany government?
Yes, he’s young, but James Pratt Jr. knows more about this community than some of these folks who’ve been living here a long time. He would be a refreshing — and intelligent — change for Albany.
Anybody who has to play the lead role in every one of their Christian movies has got some really serious ego issues.
So Henry Mathis not only extorted money from an Albany businessman, he tried to get the then-Mayor, Tommy Colemna, involved, too? And this man wants to be our mayor? Just say no, Albany.
Recent WALB articles entitled “City of Albany employee fired for theft” was about nothing. No employee was named, and no information about what was stolen. Suggestion to WALB: Wait until you get facts before airing a story about nothing. This is basic 101 journalism.