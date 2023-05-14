It’s amazing to me the number of people who call themselves Christians who place the importance of owning guns and controlling government over other people’s lives, simply because those people don’t fit their stereotype. The Bible I read said man was made in God’s image and was precious to him. Not guns, not authority.
City and county commissioners need to understand that when they allow police and the sheriff to take a “laidback” approach to law enforcement, all of us small business owners pay the price. We see officers less and less every week, and yet we pay the price in taxes and lost business. Local government laziness is slowly forcing us out of business.
The economy is very automated and work-at-home oriented. Biden’s mass immigration policy is creating a huge, low-earning indentured fast-food/hospitality labor force that will require monthly handouts to survive and vote the Democratic ticket. The Patriot
This experiment of a country was built around the concept of all men being equal, not all men who agree with you or you or you or those who look like you. For America to truly be free, we must accept the differences of others, so long as they live within restrictions placed on all citizens.
I am scared. Our country is becoming the wild, wild west. With 5 million illegals in our country and more coming, they will not have jobs, food or shelter. Where do you think they will get these things? From you, the taxpayer, and if not that, from theft, drugs and crime. It has already started and is going to get worse.
Mike Brown is indeed the “Framing Yoda.” There is no one around who comes close to the work he does. It was great reading a feature about one of our local businessmen who has quietly made a name for himself.
There have been male and female sports for years because of basic physical strength disparity. That disparity is still there, even if you switch out the basic identifying equipment.
Here’s an idea for Yours Truly, Patriot and all you other squawkers always telling everyone how to live: How about you put away your delusions of superiority and try to make positive change. None of you is superior to the other, and none of you is living a good life.
Is the Doublegate Country Club parking lot really a white truck used car lot? One should be careful. It would be very easy to try and gain access to the wrong vehicle. Given the mindset, one could pay dearly for that kind of mistake. Don’t become a statistic.
Don’t kid yourself, Fletcher, the right to gun ownership is the most precious guarantee our country affords us. We need the right to protect ourselves. Freedom of religion, speech, freedom to elect our government ... all of that doesn’t matter if we don’t have the right to bear arms.
A racist, homophobe is somehow blaming Juneteenth and homosexual pride month for the murder of a beautician in Arizona. To call this squawker ignorant is an understatement. I feel sorry for that squawker as it must be hard going through life with so little intelligence and brimming with hatred. The Equality Man
