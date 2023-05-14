squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

It’s amazing to me the number of people who call themselves Christians who place the importance of owning guns and controlling government over other people’s lives, simply because those people don’t fit their stereotype. The Bible I read said man was made in God’s image and was precious to him. Not guns, not authority.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags