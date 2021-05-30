squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Anyone wanna take a guess on how long until the bow tie is moved into his Lee County office at our expense and Dockery’s puppet strings are pulled tighter? I’m guessing the day after lawsuit is complete and he thinks we’re looking the other way. Guess what Billy — you’ll be up next.
A keyboard coward telling other people they are not real men? That is funny.
I get very tired of listening to Joe Namath lie to people about Medicare Advantage plans. If you are thinking about it, ask what part you will pay of a large ($15,000 and up) medical bill with a standard Medicare plan and with a Joe Namath plan. See the price you would really pay for a Joe Namath plan.
Good news for those whose unemployment bonus is running out. Just go down to the plasma center on Clark Avenue, sit for 3 hours, and they will buy your plasma for $140 each visit, cash, no tax and no W-2.
Funny how the Leesburg paper and Channel 10 have had nothing about the misdeeds of Lee County’s commission. It appears as if the good buddies at these “news” agencies are only concerned about protecting their friends. That’s journalism at its finest ... not.
Be sure to double-check your squawks to see if all your wurds is spelt rite.
Why is it that I have never been caught in one of these speed traps in 42 years living and driving in this area? Oh yeah, those aren’t speed traps. Those are legally operated traffic enforcement points to assure safety. A driver’s first job is to be observant of their surroundings and the laws governing the situation they find themselves in.
Joe Biden’s ATF nominee David Chipman wants to ban assault weapons, but could not define what an assault weapon is.
Billy Mathis, you Wheaton and Walls might as well start planning your exit from Lee County politics. The three of you have tried to control things by sticking together with your votes, but sticking together with people who are only about themselves is not exactly a winning strategy.
Yours Truly, are you, a Democrat/Liberal, trying to tell the Republicans they’re not men when your party doesn’t know the difference between a man and a woman? From the party of Barack Obama’s mom jeans? And Joe “where the heck am I” Biden? Bwahahaha. This is 100% pure bovine scatology. Signed, your local bovine scatologist
Critical race theory states that all those students with the highest attendance rates, studying the hardest and making the top grades will win the critical race to the best colleges, the top careers and the really good paychecks.
The Democratic Party and the mainstream media are a bunch of wusses.
I don’t understand how I am only learning about this Lee lawsuit through the paper. Why has this not been on the news? Surely Wheaton and Mathis will lose their seats.
The Doobie Brothers once sang “Jesus is just all right with me.” Me too, but I have a problem with most people who are “Christians” these days. They pay less attention to Jesus because they’re too busy hating “different” people. Being a Christian/Trump supporter makes as much sense as being a Christian/Satan worshipper. That Masked Man
