squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thanks to Build Back Better Joe, we are having a beanie weenie Thanksgiving.
Government agencies whine and moan about their budgets, which grow exponentially every year, but I’d like to have the money spent on gas and the time of all those state and local law enforcement officers who drove to and gathered in Albany for a glorified photo op on Monday. Probably could have paid for another Trooper or two’s salary for a year.
I’m not going to rush to judgment like Biden and his cronies did, but the guy who plowed his car into the parade in Wisconsin has no reasonable excuse for his actions.
I told my young granddaughter, who was caught lying, that if she didn’t stop, she could grow up to become Biden’s press secretary.
Places like San Francisco have legalized shoplifting and now are paying the price. Stores are racking up huge losses and closing, and large armed gangs are robbing luxury shops with little chance of ever serving time. I don’t think people thought this through when these laws were passed.
Trumpty Dumpty sat on a (border) wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the SMR horses and all the SMR men couldn’t make Trumpty president again. Signed, Yours Truly
I really enjoyed my first experience at the new coffee shop downtown. The gentleman fixing the coffee was extremely nice and professional, and the coffee was delicious. I’ll definitely be going back.
Oh my, I know CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, and a lot of newspaper editors around the country are devastated that the career criminal who killed and maimed all of those poor folks in Wisconsin can’t be called a Trump-supporting white supremacist. That, and the fact that no AR-15 was used, are probably the only things that actually bother them.
The GOP is a big tent party. Nazis, white supremacists, bigots, racists and Qanons are all welcome.
If you want even more of your tax money going to the do-nothings who collect checks and freebies for a living, vote for Dip Gaines. It’s not race, it’s fiscal responsibility that counts.
The media and the Democrats — the same in most cases — want “justice” as long as it’s their version.
The sooner we vote to replace Democratic liberals in government with a GOP alternative, the sooner we stop being slaves on the government plantation.
It is a sad commentary about our country right now to think that 40%-plus of the country (sloth culture) generationally live off welfare like remora fish living off the host and getting a free ride. Then they riot and loot.
Demetrius Young is a racist.
Since some crazy person killed and hurt parade watchers with his or her SUV, is President Biden going to get rid of all automobiles so this won’t happen again? Pretty stupid logic right?
“The angry white man” story on CNN is trash. Now that Trump is on the sidelines, CNN is losing its mind in a quest for ratings. Discredit those white men and their brothers in arms of America who went to the moon and won two world wars fighting to free the world from tyranny. Thank you, Pershing, Eisenhower, Roosevelt, Nimitz, Tuskegee Airmen and Patton.
