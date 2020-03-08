squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
I agree, squawker, the mayor has new priorities that come with the job. “Mr Mayor, the streets of Albany are riddled with potholes and trash. The city departments have become roosts for lazy, underperforming mangers and employees who directly affect the quality of life for your constituents. How about getting with the program and producing some positive lasting results for the taxpayers?” We’d really appreciate it.
Interesting observation while stopped at a red light. The driver of a white Mercedes in front of me proceeds to toss cellophane packaging from his cigarette pack out window. Light turns green and said driver proceeds on his way. After passing through intersection, cars start to space out, and I realize that the car that was in front of litterbug at the red light is a Dougherty County Sheriff’s car. What’s wrong with this picture?
It’s 8:30 on Sunday morning, and there’s not a copy of the Albany Herald in Americus. What gives? This isn’t something new, just typical.
I live on the water, but I built to prepare for flooding. It’s called advance planning.
As a road marshal for the marathon, I would to apologize to all the yard sale enthusiasts for having to delay travel to your next stop. We have been doing this for 10 years, and it is always a problem, but this year was the worst. I think it’s time for the City Commission to either cancel yard sales or cancel the marathon.
A local elected official that’s not in Phoebe’s pocket? Nah, that would be too much to ask.
I figure I might as well not worry about washing my hands good and to do things to prevent getting the coronavirus. First, they want you to wash for 20 seconds. I get bored after 10, and I will probably get it regardless. So I might as well just go ahead and get it and be done with it and save all that time and hassle.
After 5-7 inches of rain and local flooding, I have not heard a word about a raw sewage spill. Does that mean that the Albany sewer system has been fixed?
President Trump is a complete failure. He criticized President Obama for having thee chiefs of staff during his tenure; Trump has now announced his fourth chief of staff in a little over three years. He has completely created the coronavirus chaos; not enough test kits, no good testing protocols, no screening at airports. He is a failure at leadership and needs to be replaced in November.
It’s a shock to me to find out that so many of our drugs and vaccines come from China. Our country would be totally at their mercy if China decided to withhold or tamper with our drug supply. I hope Trump can remedy this situation with tax breaks or other incentives to get drug manufacturing back home.
Kelly Loeffler’s TV commercials very clearly showcase her desperation in the way that she bashes her opponent. Those ads tell us all that we need to know about her character.
It is with dismay that I understand our nation will continue to exacerbate global warming by changing to daylight saving time this coming weekend thus adding an additional hour of sunshine to each day. When will it end?
