To the visitor at Phoebe that found my prescription glasses at the pre-op waiting area and didn’t turn them in: That was very low down of you.
Guess I’ll have to re-subscribe to satellite radio ... going to Miss the Queen Bee.
I think the difference in today’s thugs vs thugs of yesteryear is today’s bad guys do not care who they hit when they shoot ... innocent people, teens, babies, it seem not to matter.
Dougherty County will not be the same without Spencer Lee looking after things. If the board is not careful, they’ll bring on someone whose primary concern is their own best interest.
Dear Commissioner Mathis, I’m not sure if you’re aware or not, but Juneteenth was just made an official holiday for Dougherty County employees. Would you mind talking to George and John, since it’s just y’all three making votes anyways, and have it passed for us, too? Thanks!
If you think bending a knee before the U.S. flag and national anthem is unpatriotic and disrespectful and breaking into the U.S. Capitol with weapons is a peaceful protest by patriots, you are a useful idiot.
Don’t let Billy Mathis fool you with his commercials running constantly on Channel 10: The Sistrunk-Lee Commissioners lawsuit is still happening. Sadly, it seems WALB has been bought out by Mathis and isn’t covering the story, but rest assured, business is as usual. Mike, we are praying your voice will be heard. Lee citizens stand with you.
Does Tom Seegmueller have a personal vendetta against Lee County? It seems that he is always looking for something negative to print about the county.
I’m only one voice, but I can speak for my team of (DCSS) custodians. It is unfair that we ... have to move all this heavy furniture during the summer, strip and wax all classrooms and hallways, offices, etc., clean up behind summer school and put all furniture back. We are understaffed, underpaid, but it doesn’t seem like custodians matter.
Long live the Queen Bee (in our hearts) ... but not the owners, new and old.
When will rural sections of Dougherty County be able to get broadband? We are told it isn’t financially worth it. We are forced to use satellite, which can’t stream anything. We are ignored by cable companies and the county.
“When the man who bears the title president says you don’t need a gun because he can nuke you, that’s when you buy another gun.” — Sabastian Gorka
I know Dr. Morgan has all his other businesses to fall back on, but I think he’s going to be sorry he sold the signal to Q-102. It was the most unique station any of us around here had ever heard, and his killing it does not send a message that he cares about this community.
The Justice Department is suing the Georgia Governor for his new Jim Crow voting laws. Governor Kemp better “call Ken,” one call, that’s all.
Are you tired of it? Regulators, FCC nor Congress will/can do nothing. Time to reclaim our right of personal sovereignty, to hunt down and get rid of the auto warranty telephone spammers, the Auto Coverage Network and all those who benefit from the process.
