squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawkers, please stop asking, “How stupid and idiotic can YT, MM and FCS get?” They seem to be taking that as a real challenge.
The polls will be open to vote. You can vote early. Or you can request an absentee ballot. Vote and you will not be disenfranchised.
Before the City Commission considers or actually authorizes spending $30,000 for two new sheds at the recycling centers, they should demand that Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and the city’s Public Works Department take recycling seriously. As with most things it has done, KADB is resting on its laurels, and it laurels are getting stale.
For these USPS folks to truthfully represent themselves, they need to be holding up signs saying “Save our Inflated Paychecks and Benefits.”
Rep. Tommy Benton said on a radio show that John Lewis “only got conked on the head at the Pettus Bridge ... and milked it for 50 years.” And after his second similar offense since 2017, Benton only lost his chairmanship. Obviously this hasn’t stopped him. Perhaps he should join the NBA photographer who referred to Biden and Harris as “Joe and the Ho.” Benton should lose his job. This seems like the best way to hold racists accountable.
Day 1 of the DNC convention had 28% less viewers than the 2016 DNC convention.
Democrats don’t “embrace and accept diversity,” they force and enforce diversity no matter the competency level.
These days it seems there is not much good news out there. People are still panicked over the coronavirus, governments are still trampling civil liberties in the name of fighting the virus, the economy — already teetering on the edge of collapse — has been kicked to the ground by what history may record as one of the worst man-made disasters of all time: shutting down the country to fight a cold virus.
Trump is encouraging his fake Christians to take a drug promoted by the My Pillow Guy. Please, heed his advice.
All Republicans must get off the couch and make it to the voting place. We need to take both the House and Senate if we need to get work done. Pelosi stopped much from happening because she ruled the House. Let’s do it Republicans.
I hope Yours Truly doesn’t have to go to the VA because he has injured himself patting himself on the back, You got paid for every year you served. You are still getting paid for every year you served. My guess is you work at the MCLB, still sponging off the government. Signed: 24 months in combat, 100% disabled, and it was an honor and privilege to serve.
Pulleeezze, will those in the Squawkbox stop the name calling? I believe your time would be better spent calling on Jesus. Let that sink in for a minute. So childish.
How dumb do you have to be to have a fireside chat in August ? Only the Democrats.
Squawker, you yourself are causing division by saying “Trump has given voice to fake Christians with hate and bigotry in their souls.” The only ones keeping racism alive are people like you. Intelligent people, and those who truly love their fellow man/woman, want to evolve and leave racism in the past where it belongs. Grow up and stop playing the race card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.