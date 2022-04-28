squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Finally, a true socialist leader. He has universal health care, free education, inexpensive gas, protects his border from invaders, a low crime rate, and protects his citizens from disinformation. His name is Vladimir Putin.
I hope Seminole County keeps the dog-fighting savages in jail. Why can’t they bring federal charges on those people? And what happened to the group they caught in Baker County a while back? Never heard another word.
Do you really want to put the new tennis courts in a drug-infested area? Commissioners, please investigate.
When I was a Navy brat living in Puerto Rico my parents got a paper delivery route. My two sisters and I had to help. Rolled and banded the papers and rode along the routes at dark thirty getting them delivered.
Thank you, Scott Ludwig, for your touching column. I know you miss your son, and I pray his memory always comforts you.
The same people that say they will drop their Twitter accounts because of Elon Musk are the same people that said they would move out of the U.S. if Trump became president. None of them moved out, but our country would have been better off if they had.
Evan Barber’s new record is excellent. I hope the people who enjoy his music are supporting him by buying his record.
Squawker jerk(s) who complained about a deceased person getting a Readers Choice award: You are a very cruel person. She was selected by a majority of the voters. Case closed. I’m sure you got no votes for anything.
You mean when educators taught Readin’, ‘ritin’ and Rebel-worshipping? How you long for your version of the “good ole days.”
Your asinine comment about hands at the end of “arms” not withstanding, my dictionary also says, “Arms — (ärm) n. 1. A weapon, especially a firearm: troops bearing arms; 2. A branch of a military force: infantry, armor, and other combat. Warfare: a call to arms. Military service: several million volunteers under arms; the profession of arms.”
Trumpster, give us a specific example of indoctrination in our public school system or shut up. Make it factual. Waiting.
It looks like Will Thault pretty much nailed it about Elon Musk. He gave both sides of the issue and left us — and history — to figure things out. Well-done, sir.
Ruffalo, you are so protected by your disconnected ignorance and unearned wealth just like all of Hollywood. You should be drafted and sent to Ukraine. Maybe it would pound some sense into your arrogant, thick head.
You people who think Elon Musk’s move to take over Twitter frees conservative thought are fooling yourself. When hate speech, Neo-Nazis, political mind-control a la Hitler and Putin and child porn take over the medium, then you can praise your new hero.
Congratulations to Lea Henry. She is one of Albany’s best, and so was her dad.
No, what these squawkers do each day by complaining about everything that happens with what they think is cleverness but really shows their lack of intelligence is very important. They’re doing what they were told to do: spreading the word of their master.
