squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I am a Democrat, but am thinking about Brad Raffensperger for president in 2024. His mama raised him right.
Trump broke the law and should be arrested and prosecuted. He is a disgrace to the office of the presidency, and clown politicians like David Perdue who support his illegal actions should be run out of Washington along with him.
Yes, we survived Carter, but our republic will surely be decimated if Harris, Warnock and Ossof ascend Biden. Truly dark times will follow.
The fact that so many grown men are scared of Trump and the ramifications of saying no to him should tell people something.
Donald Trump was recorded asking the Georgia Secretary of State to commit voter fraud. It is absolutely insane to even think there was voter fraud committed on the scale he claims happened. David Purdue said it was appalling to him that a Republican would tape a conversation with the president. What would have happened if the conservation had not been recorded? Trump would have claimed it was a hoax and fake news. He got caught red-handed committing voter fraud.
Our democracy is under attack — not by a foreign entity, but by the one sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. He’ll probably say he knows nothing about any phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State. I didn’t even need to listen with a “third ear.”
To every Republican in Georgia: Get off the couch and make sure you vote. Call your relatives and friends and make sure they vote. Tell them how important the 5th is. Explain how the Democrats are going to muck up this country if not stopped by a Republican Senate. If they ever wanted to be important, this is the time.
Q: How do you milk sheep? A: Tell them the election was rigged, then ask for a donation. That Masked Man
Just got my Saturday mail today (Sunday). I sure am glad to add all the political junk mail to my garbage can. But why does the postal service deliver mail a day late? Turn over the USPS to UPS or FED-EX. They know how to deliver on time and make money, not lose money.
I really wish that people who are blaming the Republicans for voting against the $2,000 stimulus understood why. They want those that need the money to be able to get the money. What they don’t want is for all the people that have not missed a paycheck to get money that should be be going to those who have. Change that and get the vote.
Loved the squawker who has enough of the way Georgia is going and moving to east Tennessee. Might be one of the best places in this country to live. Just a super area.
If you want to lose all your civil rights and freedoms, by all means vote Democrat.
Wearing a mask will not save your life, but it (might) save someone else’s life.
Squawker, I know there was never anything President Trump could have done to overcome your hatred of him, and that’s OK. I feel the same way about Barry and his little boot-lickin’, basement-hidin’ buddy. At least Trump was always accessible to the press, often for hours, unlike Hidin’ Biden, who only answers about five pre-selected questions from pre-selected “reporters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.