Hey, Roger! I recently bought a car at Finnicum Motors. Too bad you made me drive to Lee County to do it.
I'm looking forward to the symphony's new season. That's one of the best things Albany has going for it. I hope everyone will support our symphony and other artistic endeavors. They're what make our community stand out.
Watching the left's endless schemes to try to impeach President Trump is like watching Wile E. Coyote trying to catch the Roadrunner.
I've seen cops talking on their cellphones while driving, too. I think the law was a smart idea, but until the police start enforcing it, it's meaningless. We also need to get over this, "it's a good law ... except when I want to make a call" attitude, too.
I can see why Trump feels so threatened by the "Squad." They're both uppity women and uppity ... others. He's not just racist, but also sexist. But we already knew that.
Fascinated by the story about Justin Jones growing citrus. With climate change moving Florida-like heat to the north and all the diseases in the Sunshine State, it might be a perfect idea.
It appears the national companies that prepare ads for products or services on television are having a contest to see who can make the most ridiculous, irrelevant, stupid or just plain dumb ads for viewers. So far, it's a tie with no winner in sight. Cheers for the "mute" and "return to previous channel" buttons.
This Solid Ground is the best new band from around here in a long time. It's good to hear fresh, new locally produced music. It's been a while.
How can the Deerfield board be so irresponsible as to fire the headmaster and still have to pay him along with the new headmaster? The new leadership is going to run the ship onto the rocks.
I know they'll probably catch hell, but I think city officials handled the latest sewage leak as well as anybody could. And they kept it from the river. That's good news for a change.
Good news and bad news for you Trump haters. Bad news is you will have four more years of Trump. Good news is you will have four more years to squawk about Trump.
Good luck, Dana Glass, as you take over as CEO of Aspire. You have some sizeable shoes to fill, but everyone is confident you're ready for the challenge.
Congress repeatedly raising the national debt limit is an excellent example of the definition of "oxymoron."
Never thought I'd see the day that citrus would be grown north of Florida, but that's the kind of days we live in. If anyone can do it, though, it's Justin Jones.
Veterans cannot contact the VA via phone when they won't answer the phone. Local CBOC said they can't use computer emails for communication. They can be used only for exchange of patient medical info between them and the Dublin VA hospital. If veterans do not already have PTSD from their military service, they will get it trying to cope with the VA medical (non)service system.
If you folks in Albany want to see how things are done right, look in The Herald at the story about Thomasville. They know how to do redevelopment down there. We could learn a lot from this small community.