Before you jump in the water, check how deep it is. The writer of the Dec. 2 article has a history of discriminatory racist behavior. He is unemployed because of it. And you agree with that? I know his views are yours, so the depth of the water doesn’t matter.
To the Trumpster who wants to settle things at the playground with violence: Was that your relative in Michigan who got his feelings hurt?
Please be more selective in printing letters to the editor in the future. To print racist drivel by a low-life who’s not even from this state is beneath any serious publication.
Nice, thoughtful column, Calton.
Putin has positioned military equipment on the Ukraine border, and China is poised to strike Taiwan. They see Biden as weak after his stunningly inept pullout in Afghanistan. I suspect they will coordinate to strike simultaneously to really test Biden.
Cry me a river, Fletcher. You know you wanted B.J. to win. I’m surprised you even came to Dip’s victory celebration after the election.
To the SMR who calls himself the Republican: Don’t act like a tough guy, you know the Squawkbox will not arrange a meeting in the playground so quit acting like a real man. Republicans have proved they’re all talk and no action. Even when they take action, they fail. And finally, if you ever did see me at the playground, you would run and hide out of fear. Signed, Yours Truly
Ahhh, just when we need a little commonsense, along comes Will Thault. I enjoy his writing, and I thought his latest was well-stated, something that definitely needed to be said. Can we get more commentary from him?
UGA should recall Mark Richt, he is still on the payroll.
Truth be told, it’s RINOs, especially in Georgia, who made staying in power their top priority. Hence, all the voter suppression legislation, redistricting, and creation of an election board to take over when they don’t like local election results. Are any Democratic governors fighting against vaccine mandates or COVID testing? Exactly.
I will vote for any politician that can stop the extended car warranty calls.
I don’t know much about Vilnis Gaines, but I read some of his stories and agree with a couple of things he said. Reduction of crime and Albany needs real jobs, high-paying manufacturing jobs and less liquor stores.
210,000 new jobs added for November is a very low and dismal number, fellow squawker. This according to CNN. And while you are hopeful about the infrastructure program helping your market gains, current inflation, the worst in 31 years, will tank Wall Street in 2022.
The new definition of an idiot: A person who didn’t exercise their right to choose by voting and must now live with the consequences.
Jeez, Carlton, isn’t “Donald Trump’s storm troopers” on the harsh side, even for the likes of you? A private Nazi army notorious for aggressiveness, violence, and brutality? No support for that term, although readers of the Herald are used to such.
The MLB owners and players are fighting over money again. The MLB owners are threatening a lockout next season. I will never watch another MLB game.
