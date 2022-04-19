squawkbox@albanyherald.com
YT, you have it all wrong. It is the party of the DADS that is dying.
Thank you, pronoun police squawker. I try to be accurate and truthful in this forum. There is a whole lot of material to choose from daily. The editor has been very fair to Republican fellows and the woke crowd alike. Maybe you have some insight into Biden’s border fiasco to share with us? The Patriot
Bertha Benz was first woman to drive an automobile for any distance in 1888. Women were given the vote in 1920, and in 1972 they let women run in the Boston Marathon. We men have been going downhill since these events.
Rebuttal on the person who said I was part of the government that encouraged people not to work: I spent eight years trying to help this become a business friendly community. So whoever you are, work on your facts.
I love that The Albany Herald prints stories by folks like Doug Porter, Gail Drake and Nancy Anderson, people from the community willing to share with the rest of us. Thank you, Nancy, for your Easter story.
Listen to what Gary Black has to say. Remember he got elected to his job on the Republican ticket when the other two lost Senate races. Says something about the man.
I’ve become a fan of Scott Ludwig’s columns. He has a relatable way of telling stories. Please tell us again the best way to order his books.
To the squawker who wants Trump to be the dictator of the U.S.: Why don’t you just move to Russia, North Korea or China. Or just check yourself into the local mental institution.
Congratulations to Austin Newman for taking over 3Squares Diners. Let’s hope Austin will continue his reputation for good food, good service and reasonable prices, the reputation he established at Austin’s Firegrill and Oyster Bar.
A stellar reflection on Mr. Shannon and his work ethic. But don’t miss the picture that it paints in that he has worked for B.J. for 20 years and needs a series of part-time positions to “fill his down time.” If the money is not a question, then a series of volunteer work would be a filler with a different type of pay.
There is a family a few doors down from West Doublegate Drive that should be ashamed. It was bad enough with a huge boat with a cover beside the house, a storage building, an aluminum porch added with a satellite dish on the roof. Now add a travel trailer parked in their driveway. Being so discourteous should be against the law.
I am amazed at election-year politics. Warnock’s TV ads are hilarious. He says he is going to make the oil company executives accountable for the current gas prices. And he is going after the shipping container companies, which are mostly Japanese and Chinese. I hope voters realize none of these people even know or care who Warnock is.
All things are lawful for me, but not all things are profitable. All things are lawful for me, but I will not be mastered by anything. 1 Corinthians: 6-12
I have no problem with us helping protect the Ukrainian borders, but we also need to protect our own borders. If people from other countries want to move to the U.S. fine, but let them do it legally.
