squawkbox@albanyherald.com
SB 202 created a new state election board made up of Republicans to influence any election. This is how Kemp appeases Trump.
Special announcement ... the devil is moving the fiddle contest.
Conservative Republicans’ message to Trump: Get out of Georgia’s election issues and stay out. You were and are a big part of the problem, not a solution. We did not like you then and surely do not want you now.
President Biden must hate America. Who could stand by and witness what is happening and do nothing to fix the situation? Don’t complain if your child is not in school and you voted democrat. Don’t complain if your taxes go higher and you voted Democrat.
Cal Thomas thinks, “Most people are willing to accept the defeat of candidates for whom they voted if they believe the system was fair and the tabulations accurate.” This buys into Trump’s big lie of voter fraud. Kemp and his GOP henchmen just made it possible to replace local election officials with their cronies. Now votes can be “found” to steal an election.
The diversion center on Rawson Circle is all about money. Take the money out and there would not be a request for a zoning change. Those protesting SB 202 are also in it for the money. Money is always the main motivation, no matter the source of the money.
So many have chosen to be totally disrespectful in America. They try to find a way to cheat our government by accepting unjust benefits. They choose to illegally park in handicap parking spaces. They claim they are disrespected but do not show respect. Just keep it up and there will be no America.
Fletcher, Can you read? No. Can you comprehend? The new voting rights law is fair; it must happen.
Trump will probably run in 2024. His base will support him. But in the slim chance that he doesn’t, Matt Gaetz is coming on strong as a frontrunner. He is like Trump in many ways. Now he has the press coverage he needs. He just needs to take advantage of it and keep focus on copying Trump’s logic and speaking. I can see no reason why not.
Goodbye, MLB.
Well, out of fear, Gov. Goober and his redneck right-wingers changed the voting laws in a payoff to Trump for the “big lie.” Next MLB pulls the All-Star game out of Atlanta. This will hurt the state in jobs and lost sales tax. Republicans support of Trump’s big lie has put a target on the state of Georgia. Trump is not worth it.
Could some of you intelligent, educated idiots please explain how the new Georgia voting law suppresses voting, when it is the same for everyone? Just wondering.
Retired teachers beware if you are on Medicare/United Healthcare. I had a sit down with Phoebe’s billing person about State Health not paying part of a bill at Phoebe last December. She informed me Phoebe was not accepting insurance from United Healthcare/SHBP as secondary insurance. Phoebe never told me about this problem before surgery.
When the success of your political party depends on as few people voting as possible, spare me your flag-waving, anthem-standing hypocrisy. That Masked Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.