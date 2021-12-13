squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Carlton Fletcher says David Perdue is running for Donald Trump, not the people. Using his logic, Stacey Abrams is running for Stacey Abrams, not for the people.
All I want for Xmas is a slim body and a fat bank account. I hope Santa doesn’t mix them up like last year.
Squawker, being a long-time resident of Lee County, I’m not “carping,” but truth-telling: Eggs Up is in Albany but chose not to care about the children there when there were more than enough to share. Your claiming “us and them” concept is so telling about who you really are. Be realistic and not shady in thought. Still waiting on the Eggs Up announcement of donations to Albany schools.
I hope all of the fixed-income seniors are enjoying sending several months’ worth of their Social Security checks to the Dougherty County Tax Department this week for their property tax, the state’s highest property tax. Wonderful time of the year, joy to the world.
Bravo, Carlton. I well-read what you well-said about Perdue’s governor run.
Why does WSWG Channel 44 continually have technical difficulties, especially between 11 a.m. and noon? They interrupt with messages: “Sorry this channel is temporarily unavailable.” “We’re currently experiencing issues.” “Thanks for your patience.” My patience is running out. If I was buying commercial time during this timeframe, I would expect better service.
Squawker, Doublegate probably has prize money for the men because there were 5-10 times as many men playing as women, and there weren’t enough entry fees to allow for monetary prizes. Think before you spout off, Mrs. Feminazi.
The story of the Anglin Brothers and their escape from Alcatraz just keeps getting better. David Widner is doing the right thing by keeping their name out there. I’d like for the story to shift down to South America and post-escape. Amazing story.
I loved the comments on the food stamps and snow crab legs. Recently at a self-scan store, I saw a couple with probably $300 worth of snow crab legs. Paid for them with food stamps. Problem was, an employee stopped them, and they had failed to scan another $200 worth of crabs. Taxpayers can’t afford such foods, but welfare folks can. And we keep hearing “food insecure” and “food deserts.”
Trumpsters, Google why we are experiencing inflation. If you have a GED, you’ll see it has nothing to do with Biden.
The news about multiple fights going on at Westover proves that I was right in sending my kids to a strict private school. They have no tattoos, piercings or other garbage on their bodies and are solidly conservative. I started saving for their secondary school education when they took their first breath. Most of the birthing mothers at Westover rely on government welfare and do no parenting.
The Anglins are criminals and should not be glorified.
Squawker, many times when the valuations go up, the millage will actually come down if your commissioners are doing the right thing. If they are not, replace them at the ballot box.
Do the world a favor, Your’s Truly, and pull your lower lip over your head and swallow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.