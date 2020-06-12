I was born in 1943. No one in 2020 is going to change my beliefs. Destroy all you want to, but I will still have my beliefs. Just as you have your beliefs and desires, I too am entitled to mine. God save America. In 30 years, America will be destroyed by immature adults.
Yes, things need to change, How can they when you were taught from a child to be what you are today? No one in this country was born a racist; they was taught from childhood by racist stupid parents. And they are still teaching it today in 2020. So put your robe and hood on so everyone knows you when they see you.
How is it that our government can take a picture from outer space of a camel in the Mideast, listen to any cellphone conversation in the world, trace the paths of whales over all of the seas, send men to the moon and beyond, but cannot stop robo calls to my home?
No statistics, but observation suggests gang, intimidation, drugs, theft, negative youth influence and violence contribute more to the problems in poor minority communities than police. Don’t see that issue in protest or political rhetoric. If gangs are in fact in response to racism and poverty, is replacing police with social workers the solution?
I'm offended when you call me white, just like you are offended when you are called the n-word. There is no white race, just as there is no black race. I am a Caucasian and damn proud of it, so don't call me white, please refer to me as a Caucasian. I don't understand why some people are ashamed of their race, you are what God created you, so be proud of who and what you are.
I wish CEO Marvin Laster of the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs would submit racial makeup of the boys and girls club of Albany.
All you Trump haters out there lighten up. As Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said a few days ago, “Sometimes he can be a handful.” Biden appears to be in early dementia. He cannot focus long enough to put two coherent sentences together.
Whoever made the new automated system selection for the credit union picked a loser. The bank is still having troubles with it. People don't want excuses, they want a workable system. Let's get it fixed and quickly.
How much longer are we going to have to wait for Code Enforcement to make people repair the fences around swimming pools that were damaged during the hurricane? It is a real safety hazard.
Squawkers, "I didn’t know anyone but white people watched or attended NASCAR races." Not only do you show your ignorance but also racism. As anyone who works for a living knows, no employee (in this case Bubba Wallace) dictates what his employer (NASCAR) does. News flash: The South lost the Civil War.
OK people, if we can't have the statues from our heritage (Confederate), then there shouldn't be any from any other heritage, including the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. Take it down, too.
The op-ed by Marc Thiessen in the Thursday Herald was spot on. The media (including the Herald) won't print both sides, especially when it doesn't suit their biased opinions.
Long live our fearless leader, the greatest president ever.
