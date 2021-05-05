squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A big thank you to “Laquesha” at Walmart, for giving this senior a face mask from her personal stash. I forgot mine, which is not surprising. I just love how I keep meeting such nice customer service reps. Thank you. The grateful man.
Brad McEwen, your story on The Anchorage was so inspiring. May the women who are served by the organization be as well-served as the men have been over the years.
What a great feature on Dr. Mendenhall. You’re right, when I think of him I think of how he helped save so many lives, including mine.
Chuck Mendenhall is a local treasure. Thank you for telling his story, and thank you Phoebe for honoring him. He and Phillip Roberts are true Albany heroes.
Riding in a new F-150 with blinders on, he has to see all these truck stops and the junk yard on Lilypond Road and the truck stop on Gardenia in Garden Village.
Dr. Mendenhall, may you enjoy a quiet life in retirement. So many people in southwest Georgia owe you so much, and I’m one of them. May God always bless you.
As soon as Seth Bigelow pays the property taxes for those people on the Kinchafoonee and takes over the mortgage on their property I doubt they really care what Seth has to say/think/opine. That’s their home, and you are visiting/passing through. How about they come to your house and tell you what to put up and tie down?
Ignorant Squawker, did you not read the part in the article that said Judy Bowles tried to work with local companies and they wanted to charge the city when a company from Columbus was not going to charge? The local company should be ashamed. Can’t be that many local shredding companies. Figure out which one it is and direct your ire at them.
Excellent story on Dr. Mendenhall. There will never be another like him. He’s touched so many lives. I will never forget him and all he did for my family.
I have a question for Warnock. Will you get a pension for only serving one term? I certainly hope not. What a waste.
I noticed that there were a lot of nice photos in the paper over the weekend taken by Tara Dyer. I hope she will keep up her work; she certainly did an excellent job in the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday papers.
For all those folks that don’t like the new Georgia voting laws ... move to New York, then you can vote as many times as you want. There is nothing wrong with the voting law. You need a license to drive, a license to fish or hunt. Show an ID to buy alcohol or tobacco products. This is just Democrats having a hissy fit over nothing.
Ms. Fletcher and Mr. Young are both elected officials. And just as he can “get off the commission” (or be voted out), so can she. Saying Young has a “racist attitude” does not address the original question: What has Fletcher done as a commissioner that warrants her being cloned?
You’re right, Fletcher, there were a lot of good things going on this weekend. I had a great time at the Exchange Club Car Show and at the Cancer Ties event, and I know of others who were at the other events. It did feel kinda like pre-COVID.
Thank you for featuring Dr. Mendenhall. He is an amazing man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.