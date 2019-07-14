squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
So the squawker thinks the pink-haired chick soccer player should shut up and just kick? Personally, I have great respect for her standing up to the president’s hate and division and encouraging us to love and respect one another. But I am not a member of the Trump cult.
Really, now, WWJSAT? (What would Jesus say about Trump?)
Thank you, Ms. Stoyle, for your commonsense approach to comparing music from different generations. There was good and bad in each generation. We shouldn’t overglorify or dismiss any generation’s music based on our personal tastes.
Beware of the sweet potato waffle fries with caramel dressing at The Rocket. They’re addictive. You’ve been warned.
Poor illegal immigrants. Sleeping on a foam bed on the floor in a covered facility in the USA. Where did you sleep on your journey from Guatemala and Honduras? What did you eat? Who transported you? Who paid for it all? News media, do your job.
For my Christian friends, please explain this away: Satan is evil, God created Satan knowing he was evil; therefore, God created evil.
Shame that New Orleans is flooding again. Maybe if they had not spent so much taxpayer dollars on removing Confederate monuments they would have money to buy sandbags. But wait until next week. They will be begging for federal dollars (our dollars) to help them out.
If anyone wishes to play a drinking game, watch “Love Island” or “The Bachelorette.” Every time the word “like” is used out of context, take a swig. You won’t last 30 minutes.
Trump is the voice for fake Christians to finally show their bigotry and racism.
I wonder how many of those complaining about local elected officials’ lack of experience voted for Trump, who demonstrates every day that he does not have the knowledge, skills, experience, maturity or temperament to lead our country.
The Democratic playbook calls for them to play the race card on anybody they don’t like. AOC just played the card on Pelosi. Pelosi is no racist.
I think Mediacom has made a deal with our Florida affiliate. Mediacom pays smaller franchise fees and in return they agree to keep the Florida stations from airing in Albany several hours a week.
We all need to ask our dentists: Do I pay you more out of pocket for fillings, crowns and other dental work than insurance companies pay you for the exact same service?
It really bothers me to not help someone who’s down on their luck. But it’s beginning to be like every other day someone has a story. How do people get the audacity to walk up to a stranger and ask for gas money? I was at Lowe’s about a month ago and the story was that he and his wife and daughter were trying to get to a Macon Hospital to see a relative. I didn’t have cash but offered to get a can and get some gas. When I came out, they had driven off.
If women athletes want equal pay as men, they need to bring in equal revenue as the men.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal Supreme Court justices in blocking a citizenship question in the census questionnaire. He wrote that the reasoning was “contrived.” Yep, remember when he said the penalty for not enrolling in Obamacare was “a tax?”