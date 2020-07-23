Wynfield Park, we’ve had enough. We need to see our loved ones and they need to see us.
The main reason “Trump needs to stop making fun of Biden’s mental lapses,” not mentioned in Marc Thiessen’s column, is Trump is no stable mental genius himself. He still insists he aced a test designed to test for Alzheimer’s. According to him, the last five questions are not easy. They are both senior citizens, as am I. It’s the old pot calling the kettle black. All Biden has to continue to do is to let Trump show his incompetence.
It's true, Carlton, we do learn life's lessons sometimes in the strangest of places. A Chicken Delite for you ... shelling butterbeans for me.
Without law and order we have total chaos. This is happening in our USA. Empower the police and restore peace to all cities and citizens
Treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate significantly in sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19 – and without heart-related side-effects, according to a new study published by Henry Ford Health System. Something CNN watchers will probably never know.
Wanted ... a simple, powerful, inexpensive vacuum that won't fall apart, especially the wheels. A simple, cloth filter that can be shaken out and doesn't require one to blow it out with a shop vac when you are done.
Kathleen Parker: "How Trump might win"... And, the answer is -- wait for it -- "Joseph Robinette Biden Jr."
Hey, Yours Truly squawker, ridiculous hollow indictments are not convictions, even in the CNN fantasy world you occupy. The entire Russia investigation is completely debunked and the impeachment trial was a huge joke on Pelosi and Schumer. Obstruction of corrupt, lying, left-wing Congressional elements is truly Trump's validation for draining the swamp.
So the policeman who choked George Floyd to death for nearly nine minutes hasn't been paying his taxes. He was employed by the government, and was OK with taxpayers paying his salary, but he had more important things to do with his money. I wonder if they'll allow him to wear his MAGA hat in prison. That Masked Man
I'm a Viet Nam veteran, and I believe the only way to stop the violent protesters that damage and rob is for the police or the government to shoot to kill a few hundred or so. That way they might realize the law isn't playing around anymore.
Since you Democrats support partial birth abortion, people who are too lazy to work, mayors who permit looting, burning and killings, defunding the police, etc., etc., what does that say about you?
Socialism is great in theory, and would work if robots were in charge of the process. Sadly, when humans run it, human greed takes over and causes it to fail.
Big Pharma companies are complaining that Chinese hackers are trying to steal their "secret COVID vaccine research." In January, China gave the entire world, for free, a complete DNA map of COVID-19. People are dying from COVID around the world every day. Any research facility anywhere that keeps relevant data about COVID and a possible vaccine secret is literally a traitor to humanity.
