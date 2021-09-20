squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Mr. Mayor, how about this? Monessen, Pa., has abandoned houses. The mayor there contacts the owner and asks for the title. He offers the houses with all back taxes cleared to anyone who will fix them up. The new owner must commit to spending 3 times the back taxes on rehab and that’s it. Won’t that clear some of our abandoned properties?
SMRs let’s look at the facts. With Trump’s support, Georgia turned blue. His continued support will hurt the GOP in other states.
I’ve been getting the physical paper for over 30 years. Recently, due to economy and delivery issues, I switched to the digital form. It’s OK, but there’s nothing like holding the paper in your hands, folding it how you want, cutting items out of it, laying it down and picking it up when you want. I feel like I’ve lost a good and faithful friend. I really miss it.
You know, the Atlanta Falcons have never been able to block. Why don’t the Falcons draft players that know how to block? Other teams do.
Will Thault nailed it again. I really enjoy his writing and wish he was running regularly. Idea: Get rid of Michael Reagan and run Mr. Thault’s columns.
I think my new Herald carrier must be a retired banker. My paper usually arrives around 9 a.m., long after all the morning coffee is gone. I didn’t realize how much I missed the old carrier that would leave notes about all the animals that she would see at 5 or 6 in the morning.
Who knew Dan Quayle was actually so smart, knowledgeable of Constitutional responsibility, and ethical? According to Woodward and Costa’s new book “Peril,” Quayle advised Pence to do his job when consulted about how to give Trump what he wanted. I have more respect for Quayle than yes-man Pence.
I am beyond mad about the crisis at our border. Send in the Army and Marines and use bodily force if necessary. Biden and the Democrats have let this go too far.
Wactionary definition: Dollar devaluation – The significant reduction in the perceived value of taxpayer dollars, earned by sweat and sacrifice, when such dollars are transformed into government grants given by the moron politicians to the foolish and undeserving.
The reason the number of patients have declined at Phoebe is because they are dying.
In the classic movie “Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy was ordered by the Wizard, “Do not pay any attention to the man (fumbling) behind the curtain.” This is the Democrat Party’s instructions to you regarding Biden.
If some of you people don’t start thinking for yourself, you’re going to follow Trump and the conservative talking heads straight to hell. Wake up, you idol worshippers, and try to form an original thought.
Maybe Biden should announce that we’re giving all unused vaccines to immigrants so the Republicans will yell “No, America first!” Then maybe the anti-vaxxers will take them. That Vaccinated Man
A worker must be worthy of their hire. If you have good pay and benefits, you have no problem getting and keeping good workers. The pay should be figured into the operating costs and the prices charged for the product produced.
