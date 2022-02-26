squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I just saw the old Seinfeld episode with Jim Fowler — and a beautiful hawk — being interviewed by Kramer on the Merv Griffin Show set. Everyone should visit Chehaw Park again, take all the kids who haven’t been and support this local treasure. My family really enjoyed the incredible light show during Christmas. The Patriot
Trump praises Putin for invading Ukraine and killing innocent people. This is what you Trumpsters have given this country, a dictator wannabe. Are you proud?
Hospital or not, the Grand Island course was going away. Taxpayers were fed up with subsidizing your cheap golf habit. When “gifted” to Lee (a first-class misnomer for sure), the county accepted it with no obligation to continue golf. Sorry, you’re wrong.
I wanted to be angry about “Black Men Engaged,” thinking it’s another racist, Afro-centric group. But reading about Mr. Brown’s and Mr. Thompson’s concerns for the community changed my mind. This is a nonprofit I feel I can support.
Joe Biden promised he would fundamentally change America, and he did just that. In less than a year he has turned the USA from a super power to super weak.
With ASU’s track record of handling Ray Charles’ gift to the school, there are many people lusting to get their hands on the $49 million grant, and their plans have nothing to do with water use unless it’s to use water as a mixer with bourbon.
It’s time the people of Dougherty County gave Anthony Jones some credit for his love and work on behalf of the community. Since he’s been on the commission, he’s worked hard to make improvements, not tear things down. Thank you, Commissioner Jones.
Watching footage of the Russian aggressors attacking innocent people in Ukraine is sickening. We have people blaming Biden and blaming Trump, but the truth is this is just the megalomania of a tyrant who should be put down just as Hitler was.
The Putin Fan Club has been started by Tucker Carlson, Mike Pompeo and the defeated former president. SMRs, sign up now and win a free winter vacation in Kiev. Operators are standing by.
I have often thought the presidency was too huge for one man. I am now realizing Trump at least had a second man ... Putin.
The new library conference center is beautiful. Our city and county officials could save a lot of taxpayer money by holding their events there, rather than traveling to Cordele or Tallahassee to conduct city business. Shame on you wasters.
President Biden’s American Rescue Plan funds have finally been released to aid Albany and Albany State, even after no support from Senate republicans. Remember this when it’s time to vote in a few months. Democrats work for working people, not just a select few.
I called five florists today, and they could not answer any questions about tile, carpet or hardwood floors. And all of a sudden, I am the idiot?
Our leaders sit and wring their hands while innocent people die. Our current president does nothing but talk, and our former president praises the heartless dictator who is making a power grab in a defenseless country. Watch out, Poland, you’re next.
