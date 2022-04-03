squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, you try to come across as so self-righteous, pointing out the flaws of others, but it’s you who is the not-so-covert racist, assuming anyone who opposes the coroner’s actions as racially motivated just because he is black. My objection to his actions has nothing to do with his color. But that’s all you are capable of focusing on.
To err is human, and to blame it on someone else shows management potential.
Hey, negative squawker, Justice Thomas wrote the decision in Good News Club vs Milford Central School System protecting the 1st and 14th Amendment rights of people practicing religious free speech and assembly. And his Martin Quinn score is 3.03, making him the most conservative justice. The Patriot
Thanks to our governor, now I won’t have to pay $75 to get a gun permit or deal with that wacko Dougherty County Probate Judge.
Some reporter stated Colin Kaepernick was the perfect QB for the Falcons. I say no, he’s not. We don’t want that loser on the Falcons roster. I would never watch the Falcons again.
Fletcher, we’re accustomed to politicians going back on their words. But we do not need to spend $12 million on a walking trail. Maybe we could pay for the infrastructure we’ve already sold to other counties. I know we’re reneging on a deal, but that’s a lot of money. Those politicians from the past should be ashamed.
Thankful for our two U.S. Senators, Warnock and Ossoff, who work so hard for all of us who are not the elite or 1%.
The sad truth is, despite the efforts of Dr. Parker, Ms. Coston and an institution like Albany Technical College, there are just so many people who don’t want to work for a living, don’t want to learn a marketable skill, don’t want to be self-sufficient. As long as those government checks roll in, they’re happy.
The Biden administration just made another head-scratching, bone-headed move designed to open our southern border even more. Not requiring migrants to be tested for COVID, but forcing American citizens to wear masks, get shots and tests before we can work, fly, or even attend classes in many states.
It’s a lot of fun, I’m sure, but I can’t for the life of me see how kids building and playing with robots improves in any way their future job skills. It’s just playing with toys on a higher level.
We are told there is a major housing shortage in our country. Two million illegal immigrants over the border already this year will exacerbate the problem.
Yes, squawker, another law passed that you say is unnecessary. Tell that to those hanged as their patriotic murderers went free because local Southern officials failed to uphold the laws you say are there to protect. You don’t have to go far back in time. Check hangings in Texas in 2020.
We live in a world built on promises, constructed by liars.
How did America get to this? The NFL just voted to make it mandatory that each team “must” have at least one black (or minority) assistant coach. These owners invest untold billions on a team, and affirmative action rules determine who they must hire? And we still call this America?
