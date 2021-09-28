squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
I would like for the individual that says Fox News anchors are saying that the vaccine is bad to show me where that happens. I watch FNC a lot, and I have never heard anything like that. They are vaccinated and encourage others to do likewise. I am also sure that the anti-vaxxers are not all Republicans. I bet there wasn’t a single one in the line of 500 that had to be paid $100 for their shot.
Thank you for adding Ralph Nader to the starting lineup. Local readers will be better informed.
The Braves don’t need anyone to gatekeep their fandom. Find something less trivial to get enraged about.
Once again Doug Porter has entertained us with his talent. Thank you Doug and thank you, Herald, for sharing.
I applaud the Exchange Club for canceling the fair this year. The delta variant is still sending the predominantly unvaccinated to Phoebe’s ICU. And some people walk around Albany unmasked when inside. Why risk a super-spreader? “A lot of disappointed people” lost family members to COVID. Wise up.
My wife gave me a present for my birthday. The package contained three AAA batteries and a note that said “gift not included.”
Sending illegal immigrants back to their home country has nothing to do with race ... but everything to do with those people breaking our federal laws in order to come here. Go through the proper channels like every other legal immigrant.
It’s good to see that -- at last -- work in our area is continuing on Highway 133. That is a strategic roadway for Albany, Moultrie and Valdosta and for the Marine Base.
Breaking News: After an exhausted effort, Trump’s hand-picked Ninja Warrior Election Audit counting team finally declared that Biden won Arizona by 45,469 votes. Time for Trump to throw in the towel.
Yes. They are just gullible. It’s more than about vaccines, though.
I just ordered a life alert bracelet so if I get a life I will be alerted immediately.
Biden/Harris wins AGT for 2021 with magic act of “where did the immigrants go?” Amazing disappearing act of 200,000 immigrants and 10,000 Haitians without Biden/Harris ever being on stage. Check next performance: “the amazing disappearing taxpayer dollar.”
Note to “moderate” Democrats. When you compromise after you’ve already compromised once, it’s not a compromise. It’s a surrender. Stop acting like the “Republican Lite” party. That Vaccinated Man
Border patrol on horseback protecting our border and wokes “horrified.” Most of us are not horrified and say give them medal for doing their job.
SMRs constantly prove that the ignorant can’t be educated. There are some who still believe that Trump is going to be reinstated. How sad your existence (can’t call it a life) must be to still cling to that exceedingly false hope. Two pieces of advice: 1. Get a life, and 2. seek therapy. Signed, Yours Truly
I love the Albany Herald but I definitely dislike the digital edition. I will hang in here, though, to support our paper and our journalists as long as I can. I don’t want our local news or the Herald staff to be eliminated. They are Albany and it would be a tremendous loss.
