No matter what our president or our governor says, in Albany we should keep social distancing until Dr Steve Kitchen tells us otherwise.
Trump started too late, so did Kemp. Trump finished too early, so did Kemp. All so that Kemp could truly say, “Yes, my master.”
Boy, Kemp really fell for Trump’s weak ploy. Start reopening businesses before health officials say to: If it works, I’ll take all the credit. If more people die, well, I’ll just blame the governors. Kemp is definitely one of Trump’s do-boys.
Coronavirus and Mayor Dorough remind me of that short dictator from North Korea.
I’m sure the medical officials are amazed regarding the overwhelming numbers of local obese patients they’re treating. Squawker, it’s not an “if” thing with their benefit cards at all: meats, fruits, vegetables, dairy and cereal products are all approved and recommended. It’s personal choice, like the bright squawker who wants to blow fake pot smoke on a hard-working APD officer just for kicks.
Get out in the sunshine, it’ll make you feel good. Don’t sit in front of that idiot box all day.
Kim Jong ill?
Democrats must be overjoyed with this COVID-19 period we are going through where the government has taken control of our lives. We are now dependent on government for everything and our civil rights have been taken away. It’s what the left has been fighting for.
Opening public places now is going to be another Trump/Kemp failure that they will deny while you die.
The landowner/farmer near the intersection of highways 32 and 300 is a hoot. He, she or they have a large round hay bale decorated year round with various themes according to the time of year or holiday. Presently, they have it painted and dressed complete with a face mask to protect it from the coronavirus. Great job.
I don’t think Trumpsters understand irony. If they did they would not call anyone else a “power-hungry bully” as one called the governor of Michigan.
The only people that benefited from stimulus checks are drug dealers and king crab fishermen.
Gov. Kemp is allowing some businesses to reopen. In a related story, the mayor of Amity Beach is reopening the beach because the shark doesn’t appear to be as hungry as he was last week.
When I read that Mr. Dorough had decided to get Demetrius Young’s feedback on financial matters, I thought surely it was an April Fools joke. Please tell me it is.
Saw on the news that the Jesup drive-in theater will be open and showing movies. They said they would be using safe distancing practices, including allowing only one person at a time going to the restroom. Does this mean women will not be allowed in the theater? Asking for a friend.
Is it time for posted quarantine notices and police checking on compliance?
The federal government has to greatly increase their pathetic assistance to provide supplies and testing for the Trump Virus. Their poor decision-making, such as withdrawing from WHO in the middle of a freaking pandemic, is indicative of Trump’s poor leadership. We can’t beat the Trump Virus with decisions like this.
