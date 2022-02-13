squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Mr. Jones, a company in construction and consulting since 1990 claiming ‘41 years of solid professional skills in new and existing construction, as well as managing and budgeting, should not need its hand held to submit a bid meeting the requirements et al.
If more business people were like Mr. Hallford, we’d see a lot of revitalization in Albany.
Here’s what these commissioners don’t find ironic, I guess: They’re saying “Why should we follow rules?” Well, essentially rules are in place to keep egotistical people like you four from throwing away taxpayer money. Oh, and those “rules” are what you supposedly govern by.
Wednesday’s Editorial page was outstanding.
Deerfield-Windsor School has more than prepared children for college success and life. Check the college acceptances. I am grateful for the total dedication our administrators and teachers have given their students. Academics, fine arts, music, talent, sports, leadership ... you name it. It has been a sacrifice to pay, but well worth the investment.
Fletcher, I was going to send you a squawk pointing out the strengths and weaknesses of your Sunday column, but something else came up. I’ll get to it later.
It’s the economy, stupid.
I can’t believe Biden is still beating that dead BBB horse. Surely there must be some Dems who realize that printing trillions of dollars in previous giveaway programs caused the 7.5% inflation we are now dealing with, and adding more to the federal deficit will only make matters worse.
All of the folks that took part in Trump’s attempted coup are going to jail.
Vernon Jones dropped out of the governor’s race. Wonder what the payoff was?
The Republicans don’t get why the Democrats want absentee voting and 1 month to vote early. The reason is that it takes time for the dead to rise and get their vote mailed.
You know you are a bad driver when Siri says, “Stop the car and let me out.”
Come on, Brad, tell us what the new restaurant will be. I’ve heard rumors, but I’d rather hear it from the horse’s mouth. I can’t wait to see what it is.
While the Super Bowl was on TV, I was doing yard work and later listened to some music. I didn’t miss it at all.
The Anchorage has saved a lot of people’s lives. It’s good of you to quote someone willing to admit that he messed up and has turned his life around at the Anchorage. So many of these people who get help at this wonderful facility seem to forget the help they received once they get back on their feet. Shameful.
I finally reached the wonder years: wonder where my car is parked ... wonder where my phone is.
While we’re wondering about elections from two and six years ago, stuff is going on all around us that directly impacts our tax money. Y’all whining about Trump and Biden should be more interested in the Albany and Dougherty County commissions.
Brad Hallford, thank you for your interest in bringing a part of Albany’s past back even better than ever. I’ve seen the work on the Village Green Commons, and it looks wonderful. I already shop with some of your tenants, I will continue to do so.
