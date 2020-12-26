When all is possible in a virtual reality, nothing is special anymore.
The bottom line to the Senate runoff is you have two people who have never held public office running against two incumbents. At least Purdue and Loeffler know where their offices are.
Carlton, thank you for the love you have for your son. I have seen the opposite too many times, often with tragic consequences.
If absentee voting for 15 years in Georgia is now a problem during a pandemic for Raffensperger, let's help him find an easier job
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Carlton and all the employees of The Albany Herald, including the hard workers out in all kinds of weather delivering the paper at night.
How can Phoebe let employees opt out from taking the vaccine? I know of some front line worker’s at the hospital that say they will not take the COVID vaccine. It seems counterproductive to me. I hope when their contact is up it will become a requirement to be employed.
Who lives on hope dies of starvation.
I want a new car, but I hate all the new cars. What is a guy to do?
Your golden years are being mined for your last nugget.
I see where young, healthy members of congress are getting the vaccine ahead of health care workers and the elderly. What a bunch of phonies.
Excellent commentary by Warren Grant. City commissioners must reduce the number of managers because City Manager Subadan will not do it -- she wants to build an empire with many subordinates. City-county leaders must move to a consolidated government similar to progressive cities like Columbus, Augusta, etc.
Every day from my front window I see buzzards, sometimes a few, other times a whole flock, circling all over town. Just wondering if that indicates something. After all, you know their purpose in life.
If you believe that Warnock is a minister, then I have a few dozen moon rocks to sell you at rock bottom prices. If I run out, I will dig up some more.
Squawker who wants more liberal editorials in the Herald says Dougherty County voted 68% Democrat in the last election. You are so right; so take a look around and see how Dougherty County is doing with all of that Democratic voting: poverty, high crime rate, terrible schools, low-moral police force, fatherless children, high welfare population and big industry will not even look at us.
Joe Biden said that even with the vaccine, the future is bleak. Truer words were never spoken. With Biden as president, the future is bleak.
Not being told about something serious that involves you -- so you won't panic -- leaves you without means to combat it ... and that is demeaning.
We don’t know when we’ll have herd immunity. But on Jan. 5 we’ll know if we have herd stupidity.
New national political party. Embracing constitutional rights, responsibility, equity, justice and accountability for all and by all, renewal of separation of representative legislative powers, fiscal accountability and equity, sustainability of the nation with responsible global participation, demographic inclusion and social responsibility to the disenfranchised.
