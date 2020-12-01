squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Elected officials should put constituents’ health ahead of personal wealth.
Bring back Darton College. It is the right thing to do for Albany and south Georgia.
Thanks to Donnie Boy for encouraging vaccines. On the other hand, my daughter, who is a pharmacist, says vaccines needles have been on order for two months, and she is almost out. Going to be a long, long time until Jan. 20.
So the media are reporting Biden hurt his foot while playing with his dog. What? Joe doesn’t know he has a dog?
My wife is a cereal killer. She murders a box of Frosted Flakes every three days.
Way to go, J.M. Yielding. Hope you get to work on that sequel soon.
Carlton: When the paper is not delivered, I’m annoyed, but s… happens. Before, I called and it was delivered later. Today, your nice computer voice said my subscription would be extended. I don’t care about it being extended, I just want the paper today.
The 20th-century refugees came to the U.S.; they assimilated and respected our Constitution. The new refugees don’t respect our Constitution — they want to change U.S. laws and culture similar to the country they escaped from. France is facing violent protests because new refugees don’t want to accept the French constitution and traditions.
Donnie T. and his lovely (present) spouse have some great speech writers ... too bad nobody can control what comes out of their mouths.
Liberal Democrat Georgia senate candidates promise free, education, housing, medical to attract new young voters who can’t count how many zeros are in the $27 trillion debt. Tell them the truth. There is no free future for them. Deceptive promises are not rainbows but generations of shackled bondage under national and global debt.
Joe Biden is stacking his cabinet with corrupt and criminal people who don’t have a clue what their position is.
For those complaining about the postal service, you need to look no further than Trump’s appointee, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has instituted the kind of draconian measures that guarantee poor delivery service.
Please note, “No rational individual can read our Constitution without concluding that America’s founding fathers who wrote it wanted government power severely limited. The words “no” and “not employed in restraint of government power” occurred 24 times in the first seven articles of the Constitution and 22 more times in the Bill of Rights.
What Leoffler and Perdue did with their stocks was legal according to current law and peer review. Which of you would have chosen to just lose your money and take no action?
Hey, governor! Tell us what the underside of the bus looks like. That Masked Man, the one laughing his tail off.
What in the world is wrong with our postal service? I usually have to check my mail at 8 in the evening because it comes so late. Got no mail on Friday, but got mail Saturday morning. Obviously, this was Friday’s mail. Then the Saturday mail was delivered on Sunday morning. Same thing happened to our neighbors. Please do your job and quit blaming it on COVID, because it was not any better before.
