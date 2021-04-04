Hope Willie Lockett doesn’t get to appoint the next Probate judge. The current one has been a disaster.
Wow, Squawker, you're such a rebel, planning to vote as a relative and all. Unfortunately, that's illegal, and you can face a fine and/or prison. So prove you're not a liar -- you've already shown you're not clever -- and vote illegally. Remember, always follow the leader, even when he's been voted out. That'll show 'em.
Democrats, MLB, Delta, Coke, Etc. ... keep your damn politics out of my baseball.
Raffensberger says our 2020 election was absolutely fair. Kemp and his cronies hasten to change that. Major League Baseball pulls out. Kemp talks about “cancel culture.” Seems to me that Kemp wants to cancel fair elections. That is cancel culture.
Here is the way the NCAA should address paying college athletes. They should offer starting salary at $15 an hour while practicing or playing in a game. They would get a raise based on performance, maximum salary being $25 per hour. The would also have to pay the university a fee for attending. Accept this or go apply at a fast-food restaurant.
I have seen too many Road Runner cartoons to be dumb enough to stand on one of those X's on the store's floor.
I love it when I wake up and Trump is not president. That Masked Man
Why does a segment of our society think voters do not need to be verified. Simply returning an unverified mail-in ballot is leading this country into more unrest and resentment. I can assure you that if the poll sites were giving away food, those now complaining would show up.
I just "charged" up my non-electric car this morning. It only took about three minutes, and even with the bozo in the White House, cost only about 20 bucks. That means I probably won't have to recharge for almost another week. Remember these days folks. Within a very few years, we will be fondly looking back on these as the "good ole days."
Two for one squawk: First, don't tell people to stop calling people racist. Tell the racists to stop being racist. Second, how dare you complain about Sanford Bishop voting along party lines. Name one politician that doesn't. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed, Yours Truly
The people in Rawson Circle are about to get screwed. Maybe a doctor's wife can come in and say the lights are too bright.
Trumpism: I told my last ex-girlfriend that I was good looking so many times that I believed it ... but she didn't.
You Democrats using hyperbole to describe giving out food and water while in line to vote should be ashamed. BLM locally blared rap music right in front of the voting line downtown intimidating voters or tampering with voters while in line to vote is pure bovine scatology. Signed, your local Bovine Scatology Artist.
Is it too much to ask that you show valid ID to vote ? Why does the left want to do away with that requirement? “End of democracy?" Come on, man, give me a break.
Come on Trumpers, step up your game. You do nothing but repeat each others' whining here ... very little creativity. Are y'all that lost without your Lord running things?
