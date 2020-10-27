squawkbox@albanyherald.com
YT, nice one, maybe your best yet. Who anywhere close to SOWEGA, would impersonate you? As I recall, you stated that you “Did my time in the USMC, was in law enforcement and retired to the Albany area.” So, after all your left-wing dribble, your suspect list would be all those “four to 16 handicapped fellas in town that refuse to take you on a dove shoot.
Fletcher, you need to get your mind right and get behind our president. He is the greatest of all time, and he is our only chance to make this country great again. You’re wrong: If Biden wins we will move directly into socialism.
I could not care less what political scientists say about George Bush’s presidency. Barack Obama was the worst president this country has ever had, and Jimmy Carter is next to the worst.
I find it hilarious that all these squawkers talk about Democratic liars. Their god is the biggest liar perhaps in the history of lies. Given four more years, he very well may bring down this government that’s been in place since 1776. There, worshipers, is your liar.
Vote for Biden if you want to Make America Weak Again.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for letting us know what’s really going on with the Lee County hospital. We’ve been fed so much bull by our elected leaders that we had no idea what was going on. This pipe dream of a hospital is just that ... so sad that we’ve been led to believe this fantasy that’s just not going to happen.
I have seen several SMRs trying to twist the facts concerning past wars in order to fit their narrative. It doesn’t surprise me; they are all disciples of the Lying King. One was even ill-informed enough to suggest that the Vietnam War started in the 1940s. It’s no wonder that SMRs are incapable of truth. They have been in Cult 45 so long that they no longer recognize the truth. Signed Yours Truly
This rushed approval of a Supreme Court justice — and it doesn’t matter if you call yourself a Republican, Democrat, liberal or conservative — is a travesty. People playing politics have bastardized a prime part of our country, and we’ll be paying for years to come.
The president’s political ads are all negative because he has done nothing positive during his presidency.
Yeah, squawker, this virus is all a hoax. You keep listening to Trump and other politicians — the same ones who say climate change is a hoax — and you can have them as pall bearers at your funeral.
Trump once said he could shoot someone and his supporters would vote for him anyway. 220,000 people have died in the last eight months, mostly because of his incompetence. He didn’t shoot them, but he may as well have, and his supporters will vote for him anyway, proving that he was right. That Masked Man
Man, TV really sucks right now. This is the time of year when new shows usually start, but this year there’s nothing but reruns and some of the worst excuse for programming ever. Thank God there’s good music to listen to.
Only a paper ballot protects our Freedom.
The Lee County Commission got taken by a con man. And Lee County citizens will end up paying the price. Very sad.
