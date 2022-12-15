Mike McCoy is smart enough to know what he's dealing with: Dougherty County's government officials are snakes in the grass who will stab him in the back at the first opportunity.
I’m so glad our overpaid and underworked County Commission is concerned about house numbers and not crime, high taxes, low-wage jobs and losing our LOST funds.
I love technology ... oh, wait, not school zone cameras.
It is sad the only reason Gaines, Edwards and Johnson voted no on McCoy is due to them not liking him for personal reasons. It is a shame those three do not know how to separate their personal feelings from what is right for the county.
I just heard NBC news report 2-plus million illegals have crossed the border in the last two years. It is more like 4.9 million. Rare for mainstream news to cover border news.
Sometimes you don't realize just how good a friend they were until they are gone.
I think it was Jack Nicholson as the Joker in the first Batman movie who said it best: "This town needs an enema."
Another Democrat has proved that she is part of the party of the lawless. In Democrat-controlled cities, you are taking your life in your hands to live or walk the streets.
I've always had the greatest respect for Albany Police Chief Michael Persley, but with the use of these speed trap cameras spread across the city, his department is doing basically nothing and letting the cameras rake in the dough. How about some real policing?
Back in the day, when dad brought home 70 Krystals for $6, minimum wage was $1.25 an hour. That was actually a very expensive bag of burgers.
Joe Biden trading a Russian arms dealer for a basketball player is reminiscent of a second-grader and a seventh-grader trading baseball cards in the 1960s. The second-grader got a Marv Throneberry card. The seventh grader got a mint-condition Babe Ruth card.
Yours Truly and Equality Man spew their hatred daily and then have the brass to accuse conservatives of it.
For more traffic cameras, continue to vote the same city commission. For a change, vote no incumbents.
Fletcher, you have a lot of nerve accusing county commissioners of racist practices. It was a way of life in this community for decades, only in was practiced by whites. Black people can't be racist. Looks like it's payback time.
I was fascinated reading the story about the EDC a few days back. I had no idea that much new business had come to the area since Ms. Dyke took over. Way to go.
I saw a movie where only the police and military legally had guns. It was called "Schindler's List."
I read all the stories about crime in this city committed by thugs whose parents did nothing to teach them how to behave as decent human beings, and I think of that old country song: "Don't y'all think this outlaw stuff has done got out of hand." Some people shouldn't be allowed to breed.
Stephen Carter is doing a lousy job as city manager. He's allowing the inmates to run the asylum, and they keep proving over and over that they're not up to the challenge. I never thought I'd live to say it, but we need Subadan back.
