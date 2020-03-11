I’m writing this during the streaming of the Albany Commission meeting. Two hours into this meeting and I had enough. The new mayor and the two new commissioners will bring any progress to this city to a complete halt. Now I know why the commission stopped televising these meetings years ago. What an embarrassment.
Great to see Rep. Austin Scott with a mobile office visiting his constituency. Maybe Rep. Bishop should try to see some of his voters. I wrote his Washington office about a VA matter and never heard back. I called his local office and got the most rude and unpleasant person I have ever talked to over the phone. She was mad that she was bothered.
Trump apologists are beginning to sound increasingly ridiculous, desperate and, well, nutty.
Marijuana grows naturally. Don’t you think making nature against the law seems a bit, I don’t know, unnatural?
Thank you Mayor Dorough and Commissioner Howard for voting against outside alcohol sales in the “downtown entertainment” area. This effort will not get me downtown. I disagree with this for four reasons: (1) it is a liability for people to walk around in an open environment drinking alcohol; (2) it will be a law enforcement expense and nightmare; (3) it does not create a family-friendly environment, and (4) it will create a littering situation.
Only three elected officials in Calhoun County have opposition this year ... and all three need replacing badly.
Your emotional response to the “Yours Truly” squawks makes this person feel important. Your feedback feeds his ego, in other words. Someone actually reads his squawks and, low and behold, thinks what he thinks is somehow relevant. This person justifies and validates his opinion of himself based on what others think of him. Even a harsh reaction is better than no reaction at all.
Ah, Fletcher, the good old days of Arthur and David Williams ... welcome back to Albany’s nightmare.
The MSNBC news hosts were telling viewers that the $500 million Bloomberg spent on advertising could have paid every American $1 million and still had money left over. Actually every American would only get about $1.58. And they are the ones who say Trump supporters are stupid.
This coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina.
Trump said: “People are really surprised I understand this stuff. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.”
Squawker, there is nothing wrong with the picture. As you yourself stated, the sheriff’s car was in front of the litterbug and the driver was probably watching the traffic light and not his rearview mirror. Unless the driver has eyes in the back of his head, he probably did not see the litterbug littering.
Bernie, it looks like the dirty politics of the DNC liberals got you again. Bloomberg was only in the mix to take you out. His $500 million ad campaign is nothing compared to the tax hit you would have imposed on him and other billionaires had you gotten the nomination and been elected president. Time to ride off into the sunset, millionaire cowboy.
