The downtown redevelopment pipe dream has been going on for over 25 years with little to show for it except a number of failed projects. Now we read about yet another failed project, the Hotel Gordon. If this saga were a movie, it would be titled Dumb, Dumber and Dumbest.
The traffic cameras will get you outside of school times, too. But it is not about the money, it is safety.
Flash, HOA president: Ward VI renters pay a higher property tax than homeowners, who receive a homestead exemption of $2,000. Landlords do not pay for their properties. Guess who pays for the landlords. Residential rental in Albany is approximately 50%. Not a good idea to infer renters do not pay taxes.
I am so old that when I was a kid, you actually had to win to get a trophy.
Ted Cruz should have invested his time being a parent to his 14-year old daughter instead of stumping for Herschel Walker. This troubled child harmed herself and was taken to the hospital. Ted already threw this child and her sister under the bus when he went to Cancun as Texas froze. Shame on him.
Yep, Carlton, back in the day your $6 cup of mojo latte money would have bought 60 pounds of chicken wings or 18 gallons of gas or 12 dozen “real” doughnuts. Even 72 Krystal burgers.
Getting Griner back is irrelevant as a “racial issue.” But what’s concerning is it’s likened to a negotiation with terrorists. Those going to countries for personal reasons and getting in trouble shouldn’t expect or get a “hostage” bailout.
What Joe Demarco fails to realize is the rest of the country, when asked by a New Yorker to do something, should do the exact opposite. Have you looked at what Democratic policies have done to the place?
Trumpsters, are you familiar with the group Qanon? Your cult leader is now taking meetings with these nut jobs. How do you continue to support this immoral man?
Dear Santa. I don’t need anything this year. In fact I want you to take something away. If you’re so inclined, remove the hatred from Republican hearts and replace it with kindness and compassion. Also, allow them to go back to school to improve their brains. The Equality Man
Shazam! The boutique downtown hotel is gone with the wind, like most expected. Screwed again in an unending search for a downtown.
Stop squawking about the school zone cameras. The city has spoken; they stay. And we know the city knows what is best for its citizens.
Boy it sure would be nice if we could get some real adults in the White House to run our country.
What happened to Jim Crow 2.0? How many of y’all been put back in chains?
So Pat Riot spews a lot of buzz words he hears on Fox News in addition to his typical hate and ignorance. Looks like he’s too stupid to realize who actually was the one that called to suspend our Constitution. Nobody takes him seriously.
“The people have spoken.” Sen. Warnock returns to Washington. Herschel Walker returns to Texas. Thank you, people of Georgia who had enough sense to vote for Warnock and not waste your vote on Walker. Signed Yours Truly
