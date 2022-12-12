squawkbox.jpg

The downtown redevelopment pipe dream has been going on for over 25 years with little to show for it except a number of failed projects. Now we read about yet another failed project, the Hotel Gordon. If this saga were a movie, it would be titled Dumb, Dumber and Dumbest.

