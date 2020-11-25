squawkbox@albanyherald.com
“Don’t vote for a liar?” Give me a break. That’s exactly what you fake Christians and RINOs did when you voted for serial liar-in-chief Trump. Thanks to his unproven lie about voter fraud, Georgia is conducting a second recount. All at the taxpayers’ expense. Like in Wisconsin, Trump’s campaign should be made to foot the bill.
I am tired of seeing those political ads knocking Kelly Loeffler about selling her stock. Who cares? Is that all they have to run on? Kelly Loeffler was cleared of any wrongdoing, so get over it and move on. Kelly Loeffler is a far better choice than that cop-hating Warnock and his radical socialist ideas.
The Trump Train is on the way to “Crazy Town,” and all of my friends are on it.
Now that Biden is elected president, the gas prices have already started rising in anticipation of his green deal policies that include a fracking ban. This is just the beginning of increasing hardship on the working class. Tighten up your belt for the next four years.
Seems every political contest these days is between people nobody really trusts or admires. Come to think of it, the last politician I voted for was Reagan. Every election since, I was just voting against someone. And that is true at every level of government. Sad.
When Stacey Abrams ran for governor of Georgia, she said undocumented individuals should vote as well as documented. There are recordings of her saying that. Do you think some of the 800,000 people she said she registered to vote fall in the undocumented category?
Request your absentee ballot for Georgia’s January runoff for U.S. Senate. Early voting begins Dec. 14.
During a time when people are closing their businesses and struggling to get by, there is one profession that is booming. In the last few weeks, two of my friends and myself have taken our animals to the vet and combined have paid over a thousand dollars. None of this was for life-threatening issues but issues of concern.
If my wife and I are arrested for having two of our kids come from Athens for Thanksgiving dinner, I hope that billionaire who had lawyers and bail money waiting for the west coast rioters so they were only in custody for about an hour will be there for us, too.
All of you cult members need to realize that when you send a dollar for Trump’s legal attack fund, 75 cents goes into his personal pocket. Suckers.
If it wasn’t for Raffensperger’s courage to be a moral and honest person among many deplorable Republican, Kemp would have found a way to throw out enough votes to help Trump win Georgia, even though he couldn’t win the election. Kemp is a wimp. As secretary of state, he did little to improve voting and tossed thousands of previous voters off rolls.
A Florida man is pitching a 46-acre trailer park in Briny Breezes, Fla., for Trump’s presidential library. It’s a well-organized place. Each trailer can be updated with gold-plated hardware and sectioned off to showcase his love of dictators, caged children, or the 22,000-plus fact-checked lies told to the American citizens. I can’t wait to see the bleach trailer.
