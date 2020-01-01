With all the blight and general decline in Albany since 2006, the last property revaluation for taxes, isn't it time for another re-evaluation? Unless, of course, you like to pay more than you should, renters included.
The story on murders in Albany is right: Let's don't celebrate the "reduction" in murders when we had 13 lives taken during the year. One is too many.
I agree with Bo on Chehaw: If you ain't putting anything in the pot, you don't get any of the soup.
I hope that James King lives to be 100. But I also hope y'all never again allow him to be guest columnist. Boring!
If you want to hear some good old soul music, tune into 88.3, a Sasser radio station playing nonstop, no ads great music (Otis, Johnny Taylor, Sam and Dave). Thanks.
I would like to say thanks to Spelts and Masters staff for working so hard, for caring for each fur baby that comes through the door. They show compassion and are loving with each animal; my Lexie loves to spend time with them, boarding. Keep up the great work.
Mr. Fletcher, I am very disappointed you chose to use such a vulgar example of texting language in your Sunday column. Plenty of other ways to get your point across exist.
Hand-to-hand combat and training with batons is part of the basic curriculum for officer cadets, squawker. My entire firearms training and experience has taught me how not to get shot with weapons I'm using. 'Cause it hurts.
True Christians know that everything happens with God’s blessing. Nothing happens against His will. God did not want Hillary to be the POTUS, so he motivated people to vote for Trump, who will be re-elected or defeated in 2020, whatever God decides is the best for the country. In God we trust.
The measure of a company's worth is not in its sales, but in its service afterward.
What gives with the Lee County sophomore football players flashing hand signs on the photo on the Herald's website?
You're right about one thing, Mr. Smart-A-- "journalist:" Our true, God-chosen president will be back in office for at least the next four years, and maybe more if he wants to be. People like you who don't like that ... well, you can be dealt with.
Trump's tariffs are causing job losses and higher prices for American consumers. American farmers are losing their jobs and farmland because other countries are buying from South America. America is losing with Trump's trade war.
Wishing every Republican a happy new year, and make sure you vote in November. We need to keep the Senate and retake the House for the next four years. And, of course, keep President Trump in office. He is no Obama, thank God.
Are the people that are calling other people names like fake Christians, anti-Christian, and more, expecting us to believe that they are Christians?
Yep, me and bunches of other blind followers.
Amen, Carlton. The Democrats can talk about the character of the president -- which, I must admit, is non-existent -- but they have not put up a candidate who can defeat him in this year's presidential race. Looks like we'll have at least four more years of this vile man.