squawkbox@

Amen, Mr. Fletcher, on your ways to cut this community’s rising budgets. There are plenty more, but I’m quite certain your suggestions will fall on deaf ears.
Our Federal Government just approved $255 million in annual funding for the 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBU) in the U.S. ASU is the 10th-largest HCBU in the country and their share, based on enrollment, will be about $5.5 million yearly. ASU will no doubt waste this taxpayer money just like they have in the past.
Carlton, I have been thinking about this for some time. Do we have any Republicans on both city and county commissions? Also in the courthouse, and if so, how many overall? I just feel that if we had more Republicans this county could save some big bucks. Just a thought.
Squawker, let’s be clear on your two comments. President Trump’s call to Ukraine certainly does not rise to the level of “abuse of power,” and “Obstruction of Congress” is a very catchy phrase for talking heads but it’s not a crime.
The folks at Aspire rock! Thank you for getting my Wednesday off to a great start!
You will never make it up the ladder. Too much common sense. Ha. Good article, and I agree with you. If every city employee treated every dollar like their dollar, we would be overrun with a surplus.
You know, I don’t believe Trump was denying anyone’s faith. As for me, I’m gonna pray for you, Pelosi, and Trump. And our Country. Amen.
I am no big fan of Gov. Kemp, but I do respect his not allowing Trump to mandate who he appointed to the Senate with threats of being primaried if he did not follow orders.
An inconsiderate UPS driver made an unnecessary U-turn over my fresh grass. You think their corporate website has a place to file a complaints? No. They won’t deliver to me again.
That racist Trump strikes again. President Trump signed a bipartisan bill into law on Thursday that will fund historically black colleges and universities for the next 10 years at over $250 million per year. Will Trump’s racism ever end?
Let’s see a P&L statement on these half-million-dollar city buses running around Albany with two or three passengers. Another winner for the taxpayers.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Aspire staff and CEO Dana Glass for your spur-of-the-moment “flash mob” on Wednesday. My day definitely got off to a great start when I saw y’all’s smiling faces on the corner. I hope everyone at Aspire has a great holiday season.
Republicans don’t mind having a monarch as long as he’s a Republican. I wonder how they’ll feel when the next president is a Democrat who wants to ignore the Constitution and have absolute power. I’m guessing it will be a problem then.
GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk showed incredible ignorance by saying Jesus was treated better than Trump. Just another example of how conservatives in the GOP have lost their minds.
Fletcher, keep putting pressure on the city to get rid of waste. They need the reminders, obviously.