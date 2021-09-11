squawkbox@albanyherald.com
That “outstanding job of leading this country” D.T. did must fall under “alternative facts.” Trump is totally morally bankrupt. Yet evangelicals support(ed) him. He epically bungled the COVID response and incited the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Like 9/11, we must never forget.
Mr. Vaccinated Man, your retorts and blurbs protecting “Biden and da Flunkies” from written harm in the Squawkbox are really something else. Crying shame that they smell like the nightly discharge of prime Angus cattle.
President Biden believes his only job is to speak to getting people the vaccine. That’s the only area where he is not totally wrong. He does get some credit there. The rest of his areas of responsibility are helping to bring down his popularity due to his bad handling. God doesn’t forget, and neither do most Americans. November 2022 will tell the story.
President Biden makes at least one mistake a day while he is awake. A day in bed or his basement eliminates mistake. Guess it pays to keep him in bed?
A huge thank you to the gentleman in Publix this week who paid for our purchases. These two senior citizens were overwhelmed with his kindness and generosity. Thank you so much.
When did all these well-heeled geniuses in Albany, Georgia of all places get to know all the ins and outs of politics? Could it be they’re just repeating the same things they get on “conservative” and “liberal” talk radio and websites? Here’s an idea ... have an original thought for once.
SMRs have very few “talents.” One they do possess is the ability to try to misdirect blame for their shortcomings. One is trying to blame the Biden administration for the increase in COVID cases when the increases are coming from red states with governor’s who prohibit masks being worn. COVID started under Trump; it is his fault. Signed, Yours Truly
There is always room in our jails for all these folks wanting free housing, free food, free medical care and free education.
Squawkers whining about not getting squawks printed: Could it just be that maybe your witty little bon mots aren’t quite as witty as you thought? Nah, that couldn’t be it. It must be that liberal editor who has the audacity not to print all the genius commentary of the Trump followers, who haven’t had an original thought this century.
Well, I am glad that Fox Entertainment was not around in the 1950s, or polio would have never been eliminated.
Shame on Gov. Brian Kemp for sending out a fundraising letter to businesses touting that he will support businesses by opposing and not allowing mask or vaccine mandates. Seeking money through his actions that will harm the health and lives of Georgians.
It is nice to know Texas Gov. Abbott intends to eliminate all rapists. While he is at it, why not eliminate all murderers and climate change, too?
If I give every unvaccinated person who gets a vaccine by the mobile Phoebe unit a $10 gift card, will I get my picture on the front page of the Herald? And I don’t own a restaurant, nor am I running for an office. 53 is good, but 110 where no chicken lost its life is even better.
